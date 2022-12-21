ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

‘Honor people that are ignored, looked down upon, and treated poorly:’ Nonprofits remember and combat homelessness in York County

FOX 43
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article


local21news.com

Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Volunteers serve Christmas dinner in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate woman helped feed dozens of people on Christmas Day. CJ Hoffman is the founder and president of Local Feed the Vets York County. On Christmas, she and other volunteers helped serve home-cooked meals to roughly 200 people at the September House Senior Center in York. Hoffman has been running […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Church across the street from home explosion stepping up to help

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two days before Christmas, a home explosion rocked a quiet intersection of East Earl Township, leaving a Lancaster County family with only their lives. Efforts are underway throughout the community to help the family, starting right across the street, at Bethany Grace Fellowship.”. "They really...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Police body cam video shows Lancaster County woman's rescue from sinking car

A Lancaster County woman was rescued Thursday night after she accidentally drove her car into a pond in Manheim Township. The frightening incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road, where township emergency services responded for a report of a car in the water. Amid Thursday's heavy rain, the 59-year-old driver had misjudged a turn and careened into the pond, where her car began to sink as she remained inside. There were no other people in the car.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Local charities open warming shelters for homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid the artic freeze sweeping through the area and across the region, volunteers at Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg are working to provide food and shelter to those struggling with homelessness. “A lot of the guys, they don’t have families, so we try and be like family...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Shooting reported in York

YORK, Pa. — A shooting in York is under investigation. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the person is unknown. There...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Bicycle bandit breaks into sedan in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Spring Garden Township Police Department is looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle on Monday morning. Police say the suspect broke into a sedan parked in a parking lot off South Belmont Street in Spring Garden Township, after reportedly being seen canvassing the area earlier that morning.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police

The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

The York Factory Whistle keeps Christmas tradition alive

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Factory Whistle put on its annual concert on Christmas Eve. The unique sound is known for signaling Christmas Day. “This is the 68th year that we’ll be doing it. It’s not like playing any other instrument, everybody hears you practice,” said Donald Ryan, the man behind the world-famous York Factory Whistle.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Officers go above and beyond

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, two Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were called to the Sheetz in Penn Township for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they met a man who was trying to panhandle at the location. Police say the individual said he was homeless...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'Christmas Smile' celebrates 20 years feeding families in York

YORK, Pa. — The joy of the holidays filled the Elks Lodge in York on Christmas Eve, as families in need gathered together for a free morning of food and fun. Founder Jeffery Crouse said it all began with a simple idea. "Making people feel good on Christmas Eve,...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple

Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
CARLISLE, PA

