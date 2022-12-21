‘Honor people that are ignored, looked down upon, and treated poorly:’ Nonprofits remember and combat homelessness in York County

Read full article on original website
FOX 43
Woman donates portion of her liver to save the life of father figure
PITTSBURGH — Paul Bowman, 73, and Takara Ditty, 23, aren’t literally related. But growing up in Hawaii, he was like a father to her. When Takara’s parents were going through a messy divorce, she and her sister stayed with Paul and his wife, Peggy. “In Hawaii we...
local21news.com
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
WGAL
Church launches fundraising campaign for Lancaster County family who lost home in explosion
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County family whose home was destroyed in an explosion two days before Christmas is getting a helping hand from the church across the street. Bethany Grace Fellowship in East Earl Township has launched a fundraising campaign for the Long family. Investigators said...
Volunteers serve Christmas dinner in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate woman helped feed dozens of people on Christmas Day. CJ Hoffman is the founder and president of Local Feed the Vets York County. On Christmas, she and other volunteers helped serve home-cooked meals to roughly 200 people at the September House Senior Center in York. Hoffman has been running […]
FOX 43
Church across the street from home explosion stepping up to help
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two days before Christmas, a home explosion rocked a quiet intersection of East Earl Township, leaving a Lancaster County family with only their lives. Efforts are underway throughout the community to help the family, starting right across the street, at Bethany Grace Fellowship.”. "They really...
phillyvoice.com
Police body cam video shows Lancaster County woman's rescue from sinking car
A Lancaster County woman was rescued Thursday night after she accidentally drove her car into a pond in Manheim Township. The frightening incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road, where township emergency services responded for a report of a car in the water. Amid Thursday's heavy rain, the 59-year-old driver had misjudged a turn and careened into the pond, where her car began to sink as she remained inside. There were no other people in the car.
FOX 43
Local charities open warming shelters for homeless
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid the artic freeze sweeping through the area and across the region, volunteers at Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg are working to provide food and shelter to those struggling with homelessness. “A lot of the guys, they don’t have families, so we try and be like family...
local21news.com
Temporary pop up shelter announced in Lancaster County as temperatures plummet
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lancaster County Food Hub has announced it will be hosting a Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Homeless Coalition pop up emergency shelter during the extreme weather conditions. According to officials, in responding to the extreme weather CODE BLUE that is expected this weekend, the...
WGAL
Shooting reported in York
YORK, Pa. — A shooting in York is under investigation. Emergency dispatchers said it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police said at least one person was taken to a hospital. The condition of the person is unknown. There...
FOX 43
Bicycle bandit breaks into sedan in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Spring Garden Township Police Department is looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle on Monday morning. Police say the suspect broke into a sedan parked in a parking lot off South Belmont Street in Spring Garden Township, after reportedly being seen canvassing the area earlier that morning.
Private Pennsylvania oasis has everything — even a place to park a plane. Take a look
“You’re cleared for landing!”
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
abc27.com
The York Factory Whistle keeps Christmas tradition alive
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Factory Whistle put on its annual concert on Christmas Eve. The unique sound is known for signaling Christmas Day. “This is the 68th year that we’ll be doing it. It’s not like playing any other instrument, everybody hears you practice,” said Donald Ryan, the man behind the world-famous York Factory Whistle.
Central Pa. Giant-anchored shopping center sold for second time this year
A shopping center in northern Dauphin County was sold twice this year. The Halifax Plaza shopping center on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township and five other associated parcels were sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $5.5 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
WGAL
Officers go above and beyond
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Friday, two Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were called to the Sheetz in Penn Township for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they met a man who was trying to panhandle at the location. Police say the individual said he was homeless...
FOX 43
'Christmas Smile' celebrates 20 years feeding families in York
YORK, Pa. — The joy of the holidays filled the Elks Lodge in York on Christmas Eve, as families in need gathered together for a free morning of food and fun. Founder Jeffery Crouse said it all began with a simple idea. "Making people feel good on Christmas Eve,...
3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
FOX 43
York County Solid Waste Authority holds free Christmas tree recycling program for all residents
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For the last 35 years, the York County Solid Waste Authority has been offering people the opportunity to dispose of their Christmas tree in an eco-friendly way. “We don’t want to see trees thrown along the side of the road; you know thrown down a...
Woman’s disappearance went unsolved for 38 years. Handwritten note leads to an arrest
The missing woman’s body was never found, prosecutors said.
