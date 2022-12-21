ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Death notices for Dec. 10-16

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
North County death notices

  • Robert Gibeaut, age 75, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Dec. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • John Hillebrecht, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Peter Murphy, age 73, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Sallie Hauser, age 70, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Dec. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Gary Sterling, age 75, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • John Morehead, age 90, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Melba Chaves, age 84, a resident of Pismo Beach, passed away on Dec. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Carol Neville, age 97, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

