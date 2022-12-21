Has quietly released the adiFom Superstar shoes, a clogs-like pair based on the brand’s iconic Superstar silhouette. Arriving in two monochromatic colorways, the adiFom Superstar features a slip-on, shell-toe silhouette that emulates the original sneakers. Retaining the chunky charm of the Superstar silhouette, the new model is crafted to ensure comfort and ease with its lace-free design. Stepping up in sustainability, the shoes are constructed with 50% natural and renewable materials, which feature a foam-like fabrication made of sugarcane derivatives. As finishing touches, the emblematic three stripes can be found on the sides of the shoes, complete with the brand’s hallmarked trefoil embossing on the heel tabs.

16 HOURS AGO