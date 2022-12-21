Read full article on original website
Corporate Update Smart Employee Benefits Announces Loan From Co-Operators
* CORPORATE UPDATE: SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ANNOUNCES LOAN FROM CO-OPERATORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Auris Minerals Regains Controlling Stake In Advanced Morck Well And Doolgunna Projects
* REGAINS CONTROLLING STAKE IN ADVANCED MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS IN BRYAH BASIN. * WILL RESUME AN 80% INTEREST IN MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS FOLLOWING FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM SANDFIRE RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BOD Of Lucky Games Proposes Directed Share Issue Of About SEK 30.75 Mln
* BOD OF LUCKY GAMES PROPOSES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF UP TO ABOUT SEK 30.75 MILLION. * DIRECTED CASH ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF 46,732,522 SHARES TO NCTK HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. * SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.658 PER SHARE. * TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE TO AMORTIZE PARTS OF...
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Flowscape Technology Gets Another Order From Adelaide
* ORDER VALUE IN FIRST YEAR IS AUD 72,000 (SEK 500,000) AND THEREAFTER AUD 18,200 (SEK 130,000) ANNUALLY RECURRING. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Belgian December CPI -0.16% m/m, +10.35% y/y
(Stat office rectified statement to say m/m inflation fell 0.16% not increased.) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 Index (base 2013=100) 128.21 127.92 127.72 Mth/mth change (in pct) +2.37% +0.23% -0.16% Yr/yr change (in pct) +12.27% +10.63% +10.35% Health index 127.92 127.44 127.89 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for travels abroad, air tickets, private rents, dairy products, heating oil and vegetables, while for fuels, electricity, fruit, natural gas, meat and alcoholic beverages, lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/ (Reporting by Elena Smirnova and Dina Kartit)
RPT-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at 01:00 p.m. IST
MUMBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 670.03 points, or 1.1%, to 60,156.19, while the broader NSE index lost 208.35 points, or 1.15%, to 17,919, after robust U.S. economic data revived concerns of higher interest rates, while a surge in COVID-19 infections in China also dampened risk appetite. RUPEE: The Indian rupee weakened 0.1% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 82.83 per dollar, on concerns over the Federal Reserve's future rate moves. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.66 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 7.3077% vs previous close of 7.3164%, amid anticipation of strong demand for the benchmark paper at the weekly debt auction. OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS: The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 1 bps at 6.65%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate rose 3 bps to 6.38%. CALL MONEY/REPOS: India's overnight call money rate was unchanged at 6.50%. The overnight TREPS rate was at 6.40%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 6.4630%. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia)
UPDATE 1-U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
(Adds no immediate comment) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday said it was ordering Mastercard Inc to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments. Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they...
MEP in Qatar-linked graft probe to stay in detention
A court on Thursday ordered Greek MEP Eva Kaili to remain in custody in Belgium over corruption allegations linked to Qatar that have rocked the European Parliament, prosecutors said. Kaili, who was one of four suspects arrested earlier this month, had protested her innocence and asked the hearing to grant...
Canada Condo Shooting Vigil
Members of the public attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a deadly condo shooting in Vaughan, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 23
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic tap, the Commerce Department is expected to report consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2% in November, after a 0.8% jump in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE price index likely climbed 4.7% year-on-year in November after increasing 5.0% in October. Personal income likely edged up 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.7% rise in October. The University of Michigan's final December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 59.1. The Commerce Department is also set to report a 0.6% fall in orders for durable goods in November. Orders for non-defence capital goods, excluding aircraft, likely remained unchanged in November, after increasing 0.6% in the previous month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to allow the use of approved Coherus Biosciences Inc's experimental treatment based on China-only trials for patients with an aggressive type of head and neck cancer. Canada's GDP data is set for release. The country's economy is expected to have remained unchanged in October after a 0.1% gain in September. Brazil's IBGE is set to release the country's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index for December. It is expected to post a 0.52% rise in the month to mid-December. Mexico's trade balance data and economic activity data are expected. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
US ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' label breaches trade rules: WTO
The United States is flouting international trade rules by labeling imports from Hong Kong as those from China, the World Trade Organization ruled Wednesday, an outcome that Washington rejects. The WTO ruling addressed a decision under former president Donald Trump's administration after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the...
Bankman-Fried accepts extradition to US to face fraud charges: media
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the onetime head of highflying cryptocurrency business FTX, agreed Wednesday to be extradited from the Bahamas to face charges of fraud in New York, local and US media reported. Nine days after his arrest in his Nassau home, Bankman-Fried appeared in magistrate court where he submitted his agreement...
Hong Kong tailors livestream in pandemic survival fight
Assistants wielding multiple livestreaming mobile phones are now as crucial to Roshan Melwani's tailor shop as the measuring tapes, needles and fabrics that have made his Hong Kong family business so famous. The Melwani family has dressed everyone from American presidents to aristocrats and celebrities over the decades. But the...
International trade union body suspends chief over 'Qatargate' link
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) suspended its general secretary on Wednesday over links to the criminal investigation into corruption that has rocked the European Parliament. Luca Visentini, who became ITUC general secretary a month ago, has said he is innocent. ITUC said it had decided at...
Bankman-Fried in US custody, two associates plead guilty to FTX fraud
US law enforcement on Wednesday took custody of Sam Bankman-Fried and were flying him from the Bahamas to New York, where prosecutors said two associates of the FTX founder had now pled guilty to charges related to the company's collapse. Bankman-Fried is wanted in the United States after the collapse...
