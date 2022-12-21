Read full article on original website
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
My A.S.S. kept everything organized in Minecraft - and now it’s gone
It was beautiful, the most extensive and organized A.S.S. I’d ever seen. Modeled after dwarven mines, it was sturdy yet intricate, and it made my life so much easier. Everything was exactly where I needed it to be. I could focus on building and exploring the highest cliffs and lowest ravines to my heart's content, and it was all thanks to my A.S.S. Run out of cobblestone; go check out the A.S.S. Unsure what to do with extra food supplies; chuck it in the A.S.S. In need of some iron ore; I’m sure you know where it was stored.
MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 reminds me why life is worth living
My character and her friends had battled to the very edge of creation, to a world literally made out of grief. Allies laid down their lives to buy me a path forward as we made our way deep into the bleak morass at the end of all things. There I find the architect of our homeland’s ills: a lonely creature, broken by misery and existential dread, now hell-bent on singing a dirge that would bring all creation to its knees.
The PS5 Pro could rival gaming PCs – if it uses Gen 5 SSDs
Now that Sony’s latest console has been available for two years, some are turning their attention towards the potential of a PS5 Pro. A revised edition of the console could bring with it more horsepower to ensure that the system is able to keep up with more demanding titles, but the most important change it could bring would be the adoption of Gen 5.0 NVme SSDs.
I’ve become obsessed with a simulation of the Titanic
For developer THG, building a forensically accurate recreation of the famous doomed steamliner RMS Titanic – down to the rivet, mind you – was the easy part. The difficult bit has been figuring out how to make a game out of it. Welcome to the existential puzzle that...
The Outlast Trials is the best multiplayer horror game I’ve played this year
We’re so close to the end. I can taste the freedom and lack of oppressive archaic psychiatric treatments. It’s just myself, my mate, and a random guy who was brought along for a chaotic and painful multiplayer horror experience. We have one task: bring a prisoner to the...
Here’s everything that happens when you lose your 118-hour Forza Horizon 5 save
If there’s one moment that unifies us all as PC gamers, across all fandoms and arbitrary delineations, it’s the “oh hell, here we go” we say to ourselves when a game from our Steam library asks us to sign in to Xbox. Since the earliest days of Games For Windows Live, this login screen in its various forms has long signaled the stirring of dark forces. As soon as you begin entering your email address in one of these things, nearby crops shrivel and die, dairy spoils in the fridge, the local townspeople have trouble conceiving. Bibles catch fire.
Welcome to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2022
2022 is almost over, but we've got just enough time left to squeeze in one of our favorite annual events: the TechRadar PC Gaming Week. PC is still - for us, anyway - the single best place to play games. A vast breadth of titles ranging from giant triple-A games to obscure indie gems makes PC the definitive platform, whether you're playing on a powerhouse rig or a clapped-out old laptop - or, if you're lucky, Valve's awesome Steam Deck handheld.
Nvidia RTX 4090 is yet another beast slayed in The Witcher 3 Next Gen Update at 8K
PC built by Stormforce Gaming (opens in new tab) Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K, 24 Cores / 32 Threads. CPU Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i 240mm ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler. We've been getting tantalizingly close to the reality of playable 8K PC gaming thanks to powerful GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti (which I got to play Marvel's Spider-Man in native 8K, something I once thought impossible without massive graphical compromises).
Sea of Thieves is putting other live service games to shame
When it launched in March 2018, Sea of Thieves was a divisive game. It was a great mix of fun and silliness, the ships were a joy to sail and it was a blast to make stories with your friends. Outside of smashing skeletons and digging up chests of gold, there was little to do. As with many live service games, it was in danger of sinking as soon as players had burned through what was on offer.
OnePlus shares a new OnePlus 11 launch date and official images
OnePlus 11 news to bring you: OnePlus has announced that the flagship phone will actually make its debut on Wednesday, January 4 in China, and official photos of the handset in two different colors have been pushed out as well. This all comes from Chinese social network Weibo (opens in...
Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review
In the often expensive world of mattresses, Linenspa’s range stands out with some exceptionally good value offerings. We tested the 20cm / 8-inch Memory Foam Hybrid model and think it's a great choice for children. While it won't be comfortable for all adults or sleeping positions, we found it did work well for lightweight stomach sleepers. It's an undoubtedly basic design, and you won't get extras like a trial period, but you'll struggle to find a cheaper hybrid mattress.
Samsung Galaxy S23 signature colors and new release date leak out
The Samsung Galaxy S23 family of phones isn't expected to show up until February, but we've already heard plenty of rumors and leaks about these devices – and the latest information to reach us concerns the 'signature colors' of the handsets. This is according to SamMobile (opens in new...
After-Christmas sales 2022: deals from Walmart, Amazon, Target and more
After-Christmas sales 2022: jump to... It's December 26, which means after-Christmas sales are live with fantastic deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on everything from tech, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment, clothing, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we're rounding up the best after-Christmas sales and stand-out deals just below.
