cbs2iowa.com
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
KCRG.com
A snowy morning, but some sunshine this afternoon.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to snow showers outside the window, which means there are some partly covered and completely covered roadways across Eastern Iowa this morning. Be cautious and watch for slick spots on any morning commutes or errands. This morning’s temperatures are in the teens. The snow showers will gradually come to an end this morning and clouds will slowly decrease through the afternoon ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Highs will rise into the teens this afternoon. Overnight, lows will cool into the single digits below zero.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids calls end to snow event, shoveling now required
Due to the expiration of all Blizzard Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Wind Chill Advisories in eastern Iowa, the City of Cedar Rapids has ended the snow event status. Property owners have 24 hours from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25 to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and ramps.
KCJJ
Multiple IC residents report burst pipes due to cold
Multiple Iowa City residents reported burst pipes due to cold conditions this weekend. That’s according to a check of the ICPD Daily Activity Log, which shows multiple such calls since Winter Storm Elliott struck the area. The City of Iowa City reminds residents to keep their heat set at a minimum of 55 degrees at all times…especially when not at home. Also, make sure all windows and outside doors are completely closed, and keep interior doors and cabinets open…especially in rooms with plumbing.
KCRG.com
Quieter and Cold Conditions for Santa’s Arrival
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 25 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night with 1-3″ possible by Monday morning. Have a safe night and a Merry Christmas!
KCRG.com
Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of people have spent the last couple of days indoors, but continue to ‘order out’ during the winter storm. Kaleb Tuetken was the one serving up the pies at Bops Pizza in Cedar Rapids. He said he didn’t know what to expect, as the blizzard made it tough to deliver.
KCRG.com
Firefighters revive cat after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters were able to revive a cat found after a house fire the overnight after Christmas. A neighbor spotted flames from a home at 2204 Victory Drive in Cedar Falls just after midnight. Firefighters found a large fire and heavy smoke pouring from the home.
KCRG.com
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa researchers study drugged driving outcomes
Work to restore a building used by an animal rescue group in Springville is expected to start tomorrow. With that fresh blanket of snow Eastern Iowans woke up to this morning, road conditions were again impacted overnight and in the early hours today.
KCRG.com
As flights canceled across US, Eastern Iowa Airport sees minimal delays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of flights were delayed at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. But, according to the airport’s website, there were no cancellations as of Monday night. After a blizzard canceled multiple travel plans last week, FlightAware said Southwest Airlines canceled more than...
KCRG.com
Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless
Blizzard conditions fueled a house fire this morning in Cedar Falls. The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST. Every year, kids around...
KCRG.com
Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids couple was delayed in getting home Thursday, after their flight back to the United States from Paris was cancelled due to weather conditions. Tim and Jordan Arnold were hoping to stay on schedule and be home a few days before Christmas, but...
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
KCRG.com
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
KCRG.com
How the ER responds to cold medical conditions
Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over 25 years. Ed and Nancy start their decorating the week before Thanksgiving. Northwest winds reducing visibility across Iowa, making travel difficult. Updated: 4 hours ago. Northwest wind...
KCRG.com
Part of 29th Street SW in Cedar Rapids closed for water main break
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials have closed part of 29th Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids, between Wilson Avenue and Hilmer Drive, due to a water main break. The work is expected to take about two weeks, weather permitting.
KCRG.com
Water main break displaces apartment residents in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:00 am, Manchester Police responded to a report of a water pipe break in two of the Manchester Park Apartment Buildings. Responders to the scene found that the buildings had soaked carpets and walls, as well as some collapsed ceilings. Officials determined that the buildings were not safe for occupation.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
