Port Huron High School teacher arrested for sex crimes after approaching 16-year-old student

PORT HURON (WWJ) - A Port Huron Area School District teacher is facing felony charges following an incident with a 16-year-old student on Monday, police said.

The Marysville Police Department announced 27-year-old educator Carrick Brennan was arrested on felony charges for attempted criminal sexual conduct.

According to police, Brennan -- who teaches at Port Huron High School, approached a 16-year-old female student who then reported the incident to the school resource officer.

The Port Huron Police Department's major crime unit, which operates multi-jurisdictional, investigated the incident and made the arrest at Brennan's home in the 1400 block of Aspen Drive in the City of Marysville.

Brennan's was taken to the St. Clair County jail where he was given a $25,000 bond.