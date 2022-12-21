Read full article on original website
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Everything Wisconsin said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State
Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.
Wisconsin players to watch in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
When the Wisconsin Badgers take the field in Phoenix Tuesday night, they won’t quite be unrecognizable. Plenty, however, will look different on both sides of the ball. Due to NFL Draft and transfer portal declarations, several players will have expanded or different roles when the Badgers (6-6) face Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. While it's far from a marquee matchup — neither team had much flair during the regular season — it's an important learning opportunity for new head coach Luke Fickell as he continues to evaluate the program's current personnel for the 2023 season.
wisportsheroics.com
Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment
Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
nbc15.com
Winter storm begins tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
No snow emergency for Madison, but travel still discouraged tonight as strong winds may create whiteout conditions
The City of Madison's Streets Division says a snow emergency will not be declared in Madison, but is still asking people to avoid parking on the street overnight as they begin plowing every road in the city.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
