Madison, WI

247Sports

Everything Wisconsin said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State

Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin players to watch in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

When the Wisconsin Badgers take the field in Phoenix Tuesday night, they won’t quite be unrecognizable. Plenty, however, will look different on both sides of the ball. Due to NFL Draft and transfer portal declarations, several players will have expanded or different roles when the Badgers (6-6) face Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. While it's far from a marquee matchup — neither team had much flair during the regular season — it's an important learning opportunity for new head coach Luke Fickell as he continues to evaluate the program's current personnel for the 2023 season.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment

Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI
Washington Examiner

Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday

(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
nbc15.com

Winter storm begins tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

