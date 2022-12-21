Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
BBC
Dog starts house fire after turning on hairdryer
A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on. Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley, Essex, following reports of a smoke-filled house. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire after locating it in the bedroom.
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Christmas Eve attack victim named
The woman who died in a shooting at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards. The 26-year-old beautician was with her sister and friends at The Lighthouse in Wallasey when she was shot in the head. Four men were also wounded - one critically -...
BBC
Premature identical triplets preparing for Christmas
Rare identical triplets are preparing to celebrate Christmas at home after being born premature. River, Beau and Leo were born at 29 weeks at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in January 2021. The premature triplets spent three months in hospital, with River staying a month longer, after suffering from a chronic lung...
BBC
Lake District walkers warned 'not to rely on mobile phones'
Lake District rescuers have warned that people are relying "totally on smartphone technology" on the fells. Rescue teams have attended 606 callouts in 2022 up until Boxing Day morning. Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said phone batteries drain "very, very quickly" when it's cold.
BBC
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC
Kiran Pun: Murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at around 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old man...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Woman fatally shot was not targeted - police
Police hunting a gunman who killed a woman at a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve have appealed for help over the "callous shooting". Four other people were injured but police do not believe the 26-year-old victim, who was celebrating with her sister and friends, was targeted. Officers said the...
BBC
Sabrina Cooper: Family pays tribute to 'loving grandmother' found dead
The family of a woman allegedly murdered at her home in Eastbourne have paid tribute to the "loving and dedicated mother and grandmother". Sabrina Cooper, 68, was found by police at her home in Connaught Road on 18 December following concerns for her welfare. Her relatives said they were "devastated"...
BBC
Quarry Green death: Murder arrest after woman, 20, dies
A woman has died after a disturbance at a property in Liverpool, with a man arrested on suspicion of her murder. The 20-year-old was found critically injured by emergency services at the home in Quarry Green, Northwood, at about 16:40 GMT on Friday. She was taken to hospital where she...
BBC
Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified
Two bodies recovered from near a sunken fishing trawler off the coast of Jersey have been identified as the crewmen. Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat died when L'Ecume II sank after it collided with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December. A search and recovery operation for...
BBC
Andre Foster death: Murder arrest after man stabbed in Kilburn flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a flat in north-west London. Andre Foster - also known as Andre Jacks - was found injured at Gable Lodge in Mowbray Road, Kilburn, just before 10:00 GMT on Tuesday and pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC
Why some cats just go where they want
From taking up residence in supermarkets to making a hospital their second home, some cats will go pretty much where they want. Some just crave company and attention, says cat biologist and behaviourist Roger Tabor, but "most cats don't do this" and "these are the oddballs". Is it possible to...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
BBC
Sonica Hans: Family's plea 10 years after Boxing Day disappearance
The sister of a woman who disappeared on Boxing Day 10 years ago said she has "never given up hope". Sonica Hans, then aged 35, was last seen on 26 December 2012, walking through Bedford town centre past the Swan Hotel and along the Embankment. Bedfordshire Police said it hoped...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
Edgware: Man arrested after woman dies in Christmas Day crash
A man has been arrested after a woman was killed in a crash in the early hours of Christmas Day. At about 03:45 GMT, patrolling Met police officers in a marked car indicated for a car to stop in Hendon Way, Edgware, north London. The car drove off and police...
BBC
Racist abuse will not deter Muslim Hikers' Christmas walk
A Muslim hiking group founder says past racist abuse will not deter a festive trek up one of the UK's most popular peaks. About 200 walkers are to tackle a 7-mile (11.3km) loop around Mam Tor in the Peak District on Christmas Day. Pictures of last year's 25 December event...
