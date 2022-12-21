Terrified dog was stuck on ledge of Florida overpass. Video shows perilous rescue

A stray dog pulled off an incredible stunt on a Florida overpass when it jumped over a waist-high concrete wall and miraculously landed on a ledge over passing traffic.

How the agile pup avoided plummeting to the ground is a mystery, but it was left trapped about 16 feet in the air.

It happened on Interstate 275 in Tampa, and someone reported seeing the dog around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, according to Hillsborough County Animal Control.

Video shows rescuers proceeded with caution — including blocking off a lane of traffic — to avoid startling the dog into a fall. A bit of sweet talking is also heard in the video.

This dog was found trapped on the ledge of an Interstate 275 overpass in Tampa, Florida. Facebook video screengrab

The tactics worked and an animal control officer was able to get two hands on the dog, including handful of its rump.

The dog’s tail began wagging almost as soon as it was back on solid ground.

“After helping her get safely into their care, they worked to reunite her with his family,” the county reports. “Luckily, her owners had her microchipped! Because of this, she made a quick return back home to her family.”

The identity of the owner and name of the pup were not released. County officials did not report the dog suffered any injuries during the ordeal.

This screengrab shows the moment a Florida animal control officer pulled the terrified dog to safety on Interstate 275 in Tampa. Facebook video screengrab

