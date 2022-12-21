ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas musical ends theater year on high note, sellouts

By Enola Gay Mathews Community Liaison
 5 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNOtE_0jpzymle00 CROWD PLEASER — Anason Drum as Ralphie Parker sings 'Red Ryder' with 17-member chorus. Staff photos by Enola Gay Mathews
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUDNk_0jpzymle00 CHRISTMAS MUSICAL — Brad Cummings as Ralphie's dad celebrates himself as 'The Genius on Cleveland Street' in winning the cash in a newspaper crossword puzzle contest.
| Main Street Theater

With sellouts in all five performances of 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' at Main Street Theater, it served as a great ending to a very industrious year by the Sulphur Springs Community Players.

Anason Drum superbly played Ralphie Parker, the boy who wanted a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas.

He sang, danced, laughed, cried, took falls, and perfectly recited rapid-fire his reasons for wanting the gun. He even looked amazingly like Peter Billingsley, the movie Ralphie. He was joined by his parents and little brother Randy as the central characters and were supported by 20 other actors, many playing multiple roles. If you didn't catch one of the four advertised performances, or the fifth which was added by demand, you missed a lasting treat.

Taken from the 1983 movie sensation A Christmas Story which still tops the favorites list, and which spawning 'The Musical' which premiered on Broadway in 2012, this play produces an endearing and timeless story both entertaining and inspiring.

Locally, I think our Players made it memorably perfect.

The show opens with Santa meeting a nice man on his way to work, that of radio announcer Jean Shepherd, played by Garrison Roller. Shepherd's narration guides the audience through Ralphie's childhood memories of family, schoolmates, and his burning desire for a Red Ryder BB gun.

And ultimately, along with Ralphie, the audience learns helpful life lessons, including 'persistence pays off, multiple roads can lead to success, sometimes dreams do come true, and it may not always be the reward we truly seek, but the acknowledgement of a job well done'. The standing applause of the audience illustrated enjoyment as the show closed on Sunday Dec. 18.

Co-directed by Emily Ragsdale and Lisa Bluford, and produced by Lyndie Mansfield, the cast also included Brandon Bilyeu, Brad Cummings, S.R. Allen, Emery Brown, Bailey Fisher, Dylan Bergman, Haydn Cummings, Cody Lee, Grace Mansfield, Sorin Gonzalez, Chris Utt, Jennifer Allen, Amy Gonzales, Journee Mooney, Sophee Mooney, Sharon Baker, Jeannie Perkins and John Mooney, plus crew and house.

The playbill from 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' includes a letter from President of Community Players, Inc. and includes these thoughts concerning Main Street Theater. 'Wow! 2022 has been incredible! After nearly two years of being dark, it's been a thrill to bring, not only Live Theater back to our stage, but to debut live music, movies, and more. I am so grateful to all who have contributed to our success this year, from our board of directors, and executive director, volunteers, show directors, crew and cast members, and our audience members. Without the 2400-plus of you, we would have no reason to put on a show. Now, following the glowing success of the final production of 2022, my wish for you is a holiday season filled with joy and love. I hope to see you in 2023!'

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

