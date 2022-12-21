ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Brrr! brace for really cold temperatures

By Don Wallace Managing Editor
 5 days ago
Wrap up and get ready as Old Man Winter makes a return trip to Hopkins County.

The weather outlook has near single digit overnight lows predicted for Thursday and Friday night. Above freezing temperatures won't return until at least Sunday.

So that means a hard freeze and a prolonged time below freezing.

Andy Endsley, County Emergency Management Coordinator, urged persons to stay indoors unless it necessary.

'Enjoy the holidays and stay warm your family. But remember pipes, pets, people and plants,' Endsley said. 'Thank goodness no precipitation is predicted.'

Mario Villarino, County Extension Agent said to be prepared for the cold at home and if you travel. He also urged protecting plants, pipes and livestock from the cold weather. Cover plants and if possible bring them and pets indoors during the peak times of prolonged cold temperatures.

