ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumby, TX

Christmas celebration

By Tammy Vinson
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 5 days ago
Christmas celebration Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OplUd_0jpzyhM100 RIGHT PHOTO — Students from Cumby Elementary reach the big finish during their musical performance in the Christmas program Thursday, Dec. 15. More photos are on pg. 11. Photos by Tammy Vinson, Sulphur Springs News-Telegram
Tammy Vinson Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:39 Subhead

| Cumby

Body

CUMBY — Residents showed off their Christmas spirit Thursday evening at the annual Christmas parade.

Several celebrities attended, including Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Floats winning top honors were: first place, Cumby varsity cheerleaders ($100); second place, North East Texas Power, Ltd., $75); and Cumby Fire Department ($50).

The Camargo family was named the winner of the Holiday Home contest.

Following the parade, Mrs. Shelba Hall opened the program with a beautiful rendition of “O Holy Night.”

Cumby Elementary School students entertained the crowd with a selection of old and new Christmas musical favorites.

Mrs. Jarvis's and Mrs. Romans's Early Childhood classes performed 'Reindeer Hokey Pokey;' Mrs. Webb's and Mrs. Oates' classes performed 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer:'' Ms. Stone's and Mrs. Owens's first grade classes performed 'Up on the Housetop;' Mrs. Barrett's and Mrs. Newsome's second grade classes performed North Pole Rock 'n' Roll;' Mrs. Helfferich's and Mrs. Kruit's third grade classes performed 'Joy to the World;' Mrs. Garriga's and Mrs. Spillers's fourth grade classes performed 'Joy to the World;' Mrs. Owens's and Mrs. Johnson's fifth grade classes performed 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town.' Mrs. Clark's fifth grade music students played 'Jingle Bells' on their recorders.

Comments / 0

Related
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

LOCAL LIGHTS

LOCAL LIGHTS Image LOCAL LIGHTS — Sulphur Springs Christmas lights shine brightly in the area off Camp Street and in several locations. The News-Telegram will publish photos of lights if sent to don@ssnewstelegram.com in the next week. Staff photo by Don Wallace News Staff Fri, 12/23/2022 - 07:16 Body LOCAL LIGHTS
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Cumby Christmas activities

Cumby Christmas activities Image FESTIVE SINGERS — Cumby elementary school students were dressed to impress with their version of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' during their performance Dec. 15. Cumby Christmas activities FIRST PLACE — Cumby High School varsity cheerleaders claimed the $100 for first place on the angelic float. Photos By Tammy Vinson, Sulphur Springs News Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:39 Body SECOND PLACE This decorated truck from Northeast Texas Power, Ltd. was a winner in the recent Cumby parade held in the City Park area. A special program was presented by students to kickoff the Christmas season.
CUMBY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Christmas activities are underway

Christmas activities are underway Image HAPPY SINGERS — Jennifer Young, (left) directs the SSES choir in a performance of Christmas tunes Thursday at the downtown offices of City National Bank. The group of close to 70 singing students delighted onlookers with several selections, some in different languages. Staff photo by Don Wallace ALMOST CHRISTMAS — Children...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

TOY DRIVE

TOY DRIVE Image TOY DRIVE — Just some of the toys gathered for Blue Santa, which were delivered to the foyer near the Sulphur Springs High School gym prior to a recent home game. Staff photo by DJ Spencer News Staff Fri, 12/23/2022 - 07:16 Body TOY DRIVE 
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

PROGRAM STARTED

PROGRAM STARTED Image PROGRAM STARTED— A Drunk Driving Awareness Campaign was recently held at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus to demonstrate the dangers of driving under the influence. This student, wearing goggles that impair vision, finds it impossible to drive the little vehicle in a straight line. Submitted photo News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:39 Body
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

LOVE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS?

LOVE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS? Image LOVE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS? — See the lighted Christmas Tree Forest and the vintage buildings all aglow for your holiday visit. Stroll the grounds, view artisan skills, visit with Santa, shop the Country Store and enjoy free cocoa and cookies at Christmas in Heritage Park, 416 N. Jackson Street from 5:30 till 8:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 10. Cost is $3 for...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

REHEARSAL TIME

REHEARSAL TIME Image REHEARSAL TIME - 'A Christmas Story the Musical' Little Ralphie Parker (Aniston Drum) awakens on Christmas morning to see if Santa has brought his Red Ryder BB gun. The Parker parents are played by Brad Cummings, and Emily Ragsdale who is also co-director. Catch the play in four performances, Dec. 16-18 at Main Street Theater, 225 Main Street, home of The...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Drives underway for Christmas season

Drives underway for Christmas season Image Special Submissions Sat, 12/10/2022 - 07:18 Body Underway for the Christmas season at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center is the Dierksen Sock Drive. A brightly decorated box is where you drop off one or two new pairs of adult socks to help keep the seniors warm. You can also drop them off at Dierksen Hospice in Sulphur Springs at 1304 Church St. The drive will be held all month. RPM Drive RPM Staff Professionals will host its second annual Stocking for Seniors, with donations directly benefitting Rock Creek Health and Rehabilitation. Donation items include, but are not limited to: chapstick, books, socks, denture cleaner, hand lotion, etc. For more information contact RPM at 903-4391022 or drop off donations at 401 Church St. Suite B, Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

AWARD WINNER

AWARD WINNER Image AWARD WINNER — The Como-Pickton Student Council float won first place in the non-profit division of the recent Sulphur Springs Lions Club Lighted Christmas parade. The event features more than 75 vehicles. Staff photo by Don Wallace News Staff Sat, 12/10/2022 - 07:18 Body The Como-Pickton Student Council float won first place in the non-profit division of the recent Sulphur Springs Lions Club Lighted Christmas parade. The event features more than 75 vehicles.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

124
Followers
196
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy