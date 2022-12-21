RIGHT PHOTO — Students from Cumby Elementary reach the big finish during their musical performance in the Christmas program Thursday, Dec. 15. More photos are on pg. 11. Photos by Tammy Vinson, Sulphur Springs News-Telegram

Christmas celebration ImageTammy Vinson Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:39 Subhead

| Cumby

Body

CUMBY — Residents showed off their Christmas spirit Thursday evening at the annual Christmas parade.

Several celebrities attended, including Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Floats winning top honors were: first place, Cumby varsity cheerleaders ($100); second place, North East Texas Power, Ltd., $75); and Cumby Fire Department ($50).

The Camargo family was named the winner of the Holiday Home contest.

Following the parade, Mrs. Shelba Hall opened the program with a beautiful rendition of “O Holy Night.”

Cumby Elementary School students entertained the crowd with a selection of old and new Christmas musical favorites.

Mrs. Jarvis's and Mrs. Romans's Early Childhood classes performed 'Reindeer Hokey Pokey;' Mrs. Webb's and Mrs. Oates' classes performed 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer:'' Ms. Stone's and Mrs. Owens's first grade classes performed 'Up on the Housetop;' Mrs. Barrett's and Mrs. Newsome's second grade classes performed North Pole Rock 'n' Roll;' Mrs. Helfferich's and Mrs. Kruit's third grade classes performed 'Joy to the World;' Mrs. Garriga's and Mrs. Spillers's fourth grade classes performed 'Joy to the World;' Mrs. Owens's and Mrs. Johnson's fifth grade classes performed 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town.' Mrs. Clark's fifth grade music students played 'Jingle Bells' on their recorders.