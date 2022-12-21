Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another. Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former business partners pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mike Sievert of T-Mobile is the CNN Business CEO of the Year
Investors saw a lot of red in 2022. But a company known for its magenta logo was a stock market darling this year. Shares of T-Mobile rose about 20% in 2022, even as rivals AT&T and Verizon tumbled. Ma Bell was down about 2% while Verizon plunged more than 25%.
Comments / 0