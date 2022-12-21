Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Governor Considers calling recent cold "the Blizzard of '22"Mint MessageBuffalo, NY
Buffalo man given strict sentence for threatening behavior in light of recent mass shootingEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
A Melody of Flavors at Wok and RollJ.M. LesinskiAmherst, NY
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
Stefon Diggs Asks People to Pray for Everyone in Buffalo
It's arguably the worst storm that the City of Buffalo and Western New York has ever seen. Winter Storm Elliott swept through the Pacific Northwest, Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, which left many without power and under heavy snow. However, nobody was hit harder than the City of Buffalo and Western New York.
Wegmans Pushes Back Reopening Due To Blizzard In Buffalo
If you're running low on groceries you're going to need to make them stretch a bit longer.
Tonawanda Golf Dome Collapsed During New York Blizzard
The blizzard that swept through Western New York has brought down another golf dome. On Friday, a video was posted on Social media of the Golf Dome on Wehrle Drive in Williamsville. The blizzard like winds have now died down and Western New York is now turning to clean-up mode....
Thieves Take Advantage Of Historic Blizzard, Businesses Looted
At least two Buffalo businesses were looted during the blizzard.
Local Wegmans steps up to help feed hospital during winter storm
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With so many stores forced to shut down from the winter storm over the holiday weekend, thousands of Western New Yorkers were left without a place to find food. Wegmans on Military Road in Niagara Falls, looking for a way to help, opened briefly on...
Travel Ban Updated In Erie County
The historic storm that effectively shut down Buffalo and Western New York for several days has left a lasting impact on Western New York. During the height of the storm, the Buffalo area has seen nearly 4 feet of snow, hurricane-force winds, sub-zero windchills, and below-freezing temperatures that left thousands of people without power and have, unfortunately, been the cause of several deaths.
Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
californiaexaminer.net
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday: The first casualty of the unprecedented winter storm that has frozen most of the US was named a 56-year-old father who died after reportedly succumbing to hypothermia on a Buffalo street. According to family members, William...
South Korean Tourists Stuck In Snow Make An Interesting Blizzard For WNY Couple
There's been a lot of depressing and sad news this weekend due to the blizzard in Buffalo, but this story is heart warming! A tour bus carrying 10 tourists, most from South Korea, who were headed to Niagara Falls, ended up getting stuck in snow during the blizzard. Imagine being from a different country, coming to see Niagara Falls, but instead, seeing snow, ice, and whiteout conditions. As much as the tourists were surprised by the situation they found themselves in, a Williamsville couple was just as surprised by the unexpected house guests they were about to have. Alexander Campagna, a dentist, shared a photo of what became maybe the most interesting blizzard holiday dinner ever in WNY,
‘This is absolutely going to take days:’ Brown says some streets plowed
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Buffalo blizzard lasted for multiple days across Western New York and particularly the City of Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday that the recovery effort is going to take multiple days. Brown said during an appearance on WBEN on Sunday that plowing has been done on multiple main roads […]
Pastor says because of stealing, baby formula gone in areas hard hit by storm
“The number of people I’ve seen use going into stores and taking stuff. They didn’t just take things. They ravaged the store.
Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
Video: Golf dome on Wehrle badly damaged in blizzard
A neighbor captured video of the pieces of The Dome flying away
2 North Tonawanda Police Officers Saved the Lives of 60 Tourists
The aftermath of the Christmas blizzard of 2022 in Western New York will continue for the next few days. Crews are still in the process clearing roads, removing stranded vehicles and assisting those who need help. 50 inches fell at the Buffalo Airport, while another 20-40 inches fell in other...
Wegmans stores to reopen Tuesday
All Wegmans stores in Erie County and Niagara County will be closed until after Christmas.
We Now Know How The Tragic Deaths Happened In Buffalo Blizzard
The blizzard caused by winter storm Elliott has sadly become very deadly here in Western New York. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has released some of the causes of the deaths. In Erie County, the death toll has risen to 27. This evening, Monday, December 26, 2022, Poloncarz tweeted,. Very...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
* This story has been updated to reflect new snow totals in Western New York *. The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American...
‘It ripped apart’: Golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Buffalo mayor: Looters during blizzard are “lowest of the low”
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said multiple arrests have been made after people were found looting stores in the aftermath of the blizzard.
Grocery Shopping Is Now Impossible In Buffalo
Need to get some last-minute groceries for your holiday dinner?. Sorry… if you live in Buffalo, it looks like you’re out of luck. Buffalo’s historic winter storm season is causing a massive headache for hundreds of thousands of Western New Yorkers, especially regarding their holiday plans. Hurricane-force winds and several feet of snowfall have caused hundreds of event cancellations and schools and businesses to close all over Western New York before the long holiday weekend.
Comments / 0