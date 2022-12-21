ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Power 93.7 WBLK

Stefon Diggs Asks People to Pray for Everyone in Buffalo

It's arguably the worst storm that the City of Buffalo and Western New York has ever seen. Winter Storm Elliott swept through the Pacific Northwest, Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, which left many without power and under heavy snow. However, nobody was hit harder than the City of Buffalo and Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Travel Ban Updated In Erie County

The historic storm that effectively shut down Buffalo and Western New York for several days has left a lasting impact on Western New York. During the height of the storm, the Buffalo area has seen nearly 4 feet of snow, hurricane-force winds, sub-zero windchills, and below-freezing temperatures that left thousands of people without power and have, unfortunately, been the cause of several deaths.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

South Korean Tourists Stuck In Snow Make An Interesting Blizzard For WNY Couple

There's been a lot of depressing and sad news this weekend due to the blizzard in Buffalo, but this story is heart warming! A tour bus carrying 10 tourists, most from South Korea, who were headed to Niagara Falls, ended up getting stuck in snow during the blizzard. Imagine being from a different country, coming to see Niagara Falls, but instead, seeing snow, ice, and whiteout conditions. As much as the tourists were surprised by the situation they found themselves in, a Williamsville couple was just as surprised by the unexpected house guests they were about to have. Alexander Campagna, a dentist, shared a photo of what became maybe the most interesting blizzard holiday dinner ever in WNY,
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

* This story has been updated to reflect new snow totals in Western New York *. The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Grocery Shopping Is Now Impossible In Buffalo

Need to get some last-minute groceries for your holiday dinner?. Sorry… if you live in Buffalo, it looks like you’re out of luck. Buffalo’s historic winter storm season is causing a massive headache for hundreds of thousands of Western New Yorkers, especially regarding their holiday plans. Hurricane-force winds and several feet of snowfall have caused hundreds of event cancellations and schools and businesses to close all over Western New York before the long holiday weekend.
BUFFALO, NY

