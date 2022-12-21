Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
Escanaba Man Arrested On Drugs Charges After Traffic Stop
An Escanaba man has been arrested and arraigned on drugs charges. Dylan Grenier was arraigned on Wednesday in Delta County District Court on meth charges, as well as for maintaining a drug house. He was arrested at 8:00 Tuesday nigjht when Escanaba Public Safety officers pulled him over in the 100 block of North Lincoln Road, where police say they found a large amount of fentanyl and cash.
wzmq19.com
Fentanyl pills, meth seized during drug trafficking investigation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich — Police seized fentanyl pills and meth and made an arrest as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Escanaba, according to the city’s department of public safety. It started when officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Rd. around 8:10 p.m....
WLUC
No injuries reported in Escanaba house fire
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Escanaba Friday. Escanaba Public Safety (EPS) says it responded to 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba around 10:24 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Officers arrived and saw flames coming out of an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Officers deployed attack lines and eventually extinguished the fire.
WLUC
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
WLUC
Marquette County residents still removing snow Monday following storm
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Now that blizzard conditions have passed, Marquette County residents are faced with removing all that snow. Homes in Ishpeming and Negaunee saw snow drifts up to their windows. Monday afternoon, people were still working to clear their driveways. Ishpeming resident Dee St. Aandre said she came...
WLUC
UP residents make the most of the recent snow in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday weekend’s winter storm now over, many Upper Michigan residents are using their remaining time off between Christmas and New Year’s to enjoy the fresh snow. The Marquette area saw about 14 inches of snowfall over the weekend. Monday, in addition to...
WLUC
Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the Up North Lodge in Gwinn spread Christmas joy by giving back to the community with its Operation Great Christmas. For weeks, people from all around the U.P. have been donating Christmas gifts for those in need. On Christmas Eve morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, people filled the Up North Lodge Event Center, collecting gifts to take to loves ones. One volunteer organizer said the end goal is to try and make sure that everyone in the community gets a gift.
WLUC
Plowing service hard at work with latest storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With snowy conditions lingering you may be looking for someone to plow your driveway. Quikplow is an app that was created for people to request to hire a driver to plow an area. The service has come to the Upper Peninsula a year ago and has seen growth.
WLUC
Ishpeming Elks Lodge holds 16th annual community Christmas dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Elks Lodge made sure everyone had a Christmas feast. The 16th annual community Christmas dinner gave Marquette County residents a chance to gather with friends and family. The group had 110 takeout orders and despite the snowy roads, the group delivered 546 meals. “My...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged
High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
WLUC
Marquette’s Room at the Inn celebrates Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers made Christmas breakfast and dinner for residents at the Room at the Inn in downtown Marquette. The shelter currently has around 30 residents. Christmas morning, they received gift bags donated from community organizations. Room at the Inn Board Chair Cori Bodeman says Santa and Mrs. Claus even made an appearance.
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings Extended Across U.P.
The National Weather Service has extended many of the Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings for another few hours as winds have not died down across the Upper Peninsula, and the snow continues to fall in areas of the Lake Superior snowbelt. The Winter Storm Warning in Delta County was due...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard
The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
WLUC
Munising Public Schools to close Wed, Thurs due to illness
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising Public Schools are canceling school Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 due to pervasive student and staff illness. The superintendent has said a significant percentage of the student body and teaching staff is absent and the effectiveness of instruction has been compromised. Neighboring districts have reported experiencing similar illness issues with students and staff.
radioresultsnetwork.com
OSF Limiting ‘Support Persons’ As COVID, Flu. RSV Cases Rise
To protect patients, family members and staff during this time of increased upper respiratory illness activity, OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group is reducing the number of support persons permitted in its facility and continuing to restrict visitors. “We are seeing an increase in the number of cases...
