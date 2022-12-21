GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the Up North Lodge in Gwinn spread Christmas joy by giving back to the community with its Operation Great Christmas. For weeks, people from all around the U.P. have been donating Christmas gifts for those in need. On Christmas Eve morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, people filled the Up North Lodge Event Center, collecting gifts to take to loves ones. One volunteer organizer said the end goal is to try and make sure that everyone in the community gets a gift.

