Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Florida Earns PWO Commitment from IMG Academy QB Parker Leise
Gators pluck IMG Academy quarterback prospect Parker Leise off the market as a preferred walk-on.
Gator Country
Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line
Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
click orlando
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
Coldest Christmas in more than 30 years, Orlando under freeze warning for third straight night
ORLANDO, Fla. — Merry Christmas!. It is a cold and frigid start to Sunday. A freeze warning has been issued for a third consecutive night for Orlando - including Orange, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, Volusia and Flagler counties. A hard freeze warning has been issued for a third straight night...
WESH
Chilly night ahead in Central Florida before warming up
ORLANDO, Fla. — Historic cold temperatures came through Florida over the holiday weekend, and another bitterly cold day is on tap before we warm up this week. Much of the state dipped below the 32-degree freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday. It got so cold that sleet was reported in Brevard County Sunday morning.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
NewsRadio WFLA
WATCH: Sleet Falls in Central Florida
Meteorologists say the ice pellets were caused by evaporative cooling near Cape Canaveral
ocala-news.com
Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
theapopkavoice.com
It was a bad day for Apopka
It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
WESH
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
WESH
7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
Comments / 0