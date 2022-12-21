ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line

Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, the weeklong Kwanzaa celebration kicks off at the Cotton Club in Gainesville. The focus of this year’s annual pan-african observance is intergenerational unity. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Lake City City Council members called a special meeting for Wednesday to consider a proposed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Chilly night ahead in Central Florida before warming up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Historic cold temperatures came through Florida over the holiday weekend, and another bitterly cold day is on tap before we warm up this week. Much of the state dipped below the 32-degree freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday. It got so cold that sleet was reported in Brevard County Sunday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours

The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
OCALA, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

It was a bad day for Apopka

It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say

They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
WESH

7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy