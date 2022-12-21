ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gator Country

Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line

Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
Gator Country

Napier more than impressed with newest addition at linebacker

Depth at the linebacker position isn’t where it needs to be if you’re the Gators after multiple players have entered the portal or graduated. With the hopes that Florida can eventually add to that depth, Billy Napier views Jaden Robinson as a player who could have a major impact on this defense as he’s been a force to be reckoned throughout his high school career.
