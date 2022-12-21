ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Early signing period: Jack Luttrell signs with Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The 2022 early signing period is taking place Dec. 21-23 for the 2023 recruiting signing class.

The 2022 early signing period is Josh Heupel’s second as Tennessee’s head coach. He was hired as the Vols’ head coach in Jan. 2021.

Heupel guided the Vols to a 10-2 regular season in 2022.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 8 p.m. EST (ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jack Luttrell signed with the Vols on Wednesday during the early signing period.

The 6-foot-1, 187-pound safety is from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia.

