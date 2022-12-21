ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inver Grove Heights, MN

fox9.com

Allina EMS crew meets twin babies it helped deliver inside ambulance

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly three months after delivering twin babies in an ambulance, two local EMS workers were formally introduced to the little girls that they helped bring into the world. For the babies’ parents, the meeting was also an opportunity to give thanks. It’s an unforgettable story...
ISANTI, MN
740thefan.com

1 dead, 1 firefighter injured in north Minneapolis duplex fire

MINNEAPOLIS – One person is dead and a firefighter is hospitalized after a Christmas Eve fire in north Minneapolis. Crews were called to a vacant two-and-a-half story duplex on fire Saturday morning. Firefighters located a person on the first floor and carried them out of the building, but the victim died at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified

The victim of the Friday night homicide inside the Mall of America has been identified as 19-year-old Johntae R. Hudson. The St. Paul teen was inside Nordstrom at the Bloomington mega mall when he was fatally shot Friday around 7:49 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Hudson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass

MINNEAPOLIS --  While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kymnradio.net

Federal grant will allow Rice County law enforcement leeway with addiction cases; Northfield Library is loaning more than books; DJJD makes donation to NH+C

Northfield Chief of Police Mark Elliott said Rice County has received a $1 million grant from the United States Department of Justice, to. fund two programs that will help keep people suffering from addiction out of jail and will get them the help that they need. The Police-Assisted Recovery and...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, firefighter suffers third-degree burns while battling north Minneapolis fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is dead and a firefighter is injured after a fire in north Minneapolis.Crews arrived at the scene of a 2 1/2 story boarded-up home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North a round 7 a.m. They started attacking the fire from the outside, but soon moved to an interior fire attack.Crews found a victim on the first floor and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the victim was prounounced dead.A second alarm was called for assistance. One firefighter was injured after falling through a hole that burned through the floor. He was rescued by his crew and taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for second and third-degree burns. Crews are still working on extinguishing the fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

