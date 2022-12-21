Read full article on original website
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is asking for help in a search for two suspects who robbed the Vermillion State Bank. The bank is located at 2975 80th Street East in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota across the street from the Simley Senior High School.
WCCO News Talk 830
Ambulance crew reunites with mother, twins born on board en route to hospital
fox9.com
Down in the Valley announces location closing, asks where it should open next
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular record store and memorabilia shop has announced it will be closing its door in Crystal, while also soliciting input for where its followers think it should open next. Announced on its social media platforms and in an email to its VIP club members,...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park residents without heat during single-digit temperatures
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some families in Brooklyn Park say they don't have a warm place to escape the cold. In Anne Okere's apartment, five space heaters are running because the heat is not. "The first night was really, really cold because I woke up to 44 degrees,"...
fox9.com
740thefan.com
1 dead, 1 firefighter injured in north Minneapolis duplex fire
19-year-old murdered inside Mall of America is identified
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
KARE
KARE 11 shares their favorite holiday cookie recipes
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Is it really the holidays without a plate of delicious cookies?! Next time you need a great recipe for a cookie swap, try one of these holiday favorites from the KARE 11 staff.
"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass
MINNEAPOLIS -- While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
fox9.com
1 person dead, 1 firefighter injured in Minneapolis house fire on Christmas Eve
kymnradio.net
Federal grant will allow Rice County law enforcement leeway with addiction cases; Northfield Library is loaning more than books; DJJD makes donation to NH+C
Northfield Chief of Police Mark Elliott said Rice County has received a $1 million grant from the United States Department of Justice, to. fund two programs that will help keep people suffering from addiction out of jail and will get them the help that they need. The Police-Assisted Recovery and...
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
1 dead, firefighter suffers third-degree burns while battling north Minneapolis fire
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
Car wedged in Minneapolis snowbank becoming tourist attraction
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car wedged in a south Minneapolis snowbank is becoming a tourist attraction. How do you think it got up there? More importantly, how would you get it out?Watch more in the video above.
mprnews.org
At a Minneapolis tent encampment, a chosen family sticks together in the storm
Living outside is a matter of survival, regardless of what the weather’s like. From brazen summer heat to this week’s subzero temperatures and extreme wind, many communities of tent encampments in Minneapolis rely on one another to get through. That’s the case for Samira, Eric and Jaylin, three...
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
