Legendary Steelers RB Franco Harris dies at 72

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Franco Harris has died. He was 72.

Harris’ death comes just days before the 50th anniversary of the Steelers’ 50th anniversary celebration of the “Immaculate Reception.” Harris made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history in December of 1972 against the Raiders when he swooped in and grabbed a pass from Terry Bradshaw intended for John Fuqua before it hit the ground.

After grabbing the ball, Harris ran it in for a game-winning touchdown with just seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers won that divisional playoff game game 13-7 before losing the AFC title game to the undefeated Miami Dolphins.

Harris’ son Dok told the Associated Press that his father had passed away overnight and that a cause of death was not immediately known.

