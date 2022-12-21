Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas trees are being collected by Geary County Fish & Game
Geary County Fish and Game Association is offering an opportunity to recycle your natural evergreen Christmas Tree after the Holiday is done. Simply remove all decorations and deposit the tree at the empty lot at the northeast corner of 14th and Jackson streets in Junction City. These trees will be collected by GCF&GA volunteers in late January and used for wildlife habitat or shredded for mulch. Please place your trees behind the sign by 20 January.
USD 475 to RETAIN Former High School Land, Build Early Childhood Center
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. –The USD 475 Board of Education voted unanimously during its December 8 meeting to retain the land where the former Junction City High School stood. The decision was made, primarily, because the land makes an ideal site for a new Early Childhood Center. "One important aspect...
Students support Valley View Senior Life residents
On Wednesday, Spring Valley Elementary students made 60 Christmas gift bags for residents at Valley View Senior Life. In addition, I.C.A.R.E. donated 25 pair of Bombas Socks.
JCHS KAY Club will undertake a winter clothing drive
Junction City High School KAY Club winter clothing drive will help students in USD 475 stay warm this winter. During the Jan. 6 home basketball games they will collect sweatpants, jeans, long-sleeve shirts, leggings, long socks, hats and gloves for all ages. Donations can be placed in the decorated box...
🎵 Kan. music store marks 50 years of family tradition
SALINA — Seeing a need, Steve Hanson took a chance and opened a music store. Fifty years later, S.M. Hanson Music is still going strong!. And, 50 years later, the music store at 335 S. Clark Street remains a Hanson family business, as Steve's son, Rick, now serves as CEO and president of the business.
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 22-23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Anderson, Driving while suspended, Arrested 12/22. Jeffrey Zook, Failure to appear,...
greatbendpost.com
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Fort Riley announces weather impacts for Thursday
In anticipation of forecasted severe winter weather, Fort Riley will operate with minimal manning and limited services Dec. 22. All Child Development Centers and the School Age Centers will be closed Thursday. The 24-hour fitness centers at Whitside and Craig will remain open. All other fitness centers will be closed.
Man injured in Kansas house fire on Christmas morning
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person was injured in a fire at a home on Christmas Day. Just after 5a.m. Sunday, crews responded to report of a fire in a single-story home at 408 SW Lincoln Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The four adults and one child escaped prior...
Public Works announces Dec. 26 schedule
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, December 26th due to the Christmas Holiday. However, Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next workday as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, December 27th. Tuesday’s pickup...
Six selected for second cohort of KFB's Casten Fellows program
MANHATTAN — Six Farm Bureau members of Kansas have been selected for the second cohort of the organization’s Casten Fellows program to enhance leadership and expand perspectives of participants. “This program was developed to honor Kansas Farm Bureau staffer Jill Casten-Downing and continue her love for agriculture, leadership...
Driver hospitalized after Christmas Day crash on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Volvo S70 driven by Sean Beck, 44, Boulder, Colorado, was eastbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Wabaunsee Road. The driver overcorrected to the right. The...
littleapplepost.com
CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022
Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. AJ's NY Pizzeria: delayed opening at 3:00 p.m. Alternative Health Care Center: office closed. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22.
📷: Geary Co. S.O. Marine unit rescues man, boat from Milford Lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on December 22, 2022 at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon...
Kansas man dies in rollover crash on Christmas Eve
GRAHAM COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Cadillac Deville driven by Ali K. Swanson, 40, Salina, was eastbound on N Road. The driver of failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Avenue. The Cadillac...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cornelio, Diego Manuel; 19; Pittsburg. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Davis,...
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
Manhattan fire fighters respond to small fire at a dry cleaner
Damage estimate from an early morning fire at Stickels Cleaners has been put at $10,000. No one was injured. At 4:19 a.m. the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Stickels Cleaners, 714 North 12th Street for a report of a structure fire. Crews found a small fire in a shed behind the business with an occupant working to extinguish the fire. It was contained within 10 minutes of arrival.
‘Stay home’: Kansas state trooper warns drivers
A Kansas state trooper filmed himself in a blustery road in Saline County amid the winter storm, warning drivers to stay home due to the dangerous conditions.Dec. 22, 2022.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0