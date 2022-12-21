Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
Central Pa. man killed in Christmas Eve crash identified: coroner
A Lititz teen died after crashing into a telephone pole on Christmas Eve, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Monday. Mason Gentry, 18, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that crashed around 2:45 p.m. in Salisbury Township on Saturday, the coroner’s office said. Gentry crashed into...
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday. The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found […]
local21news.com
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
FOX 43
Police investigating after man is found dead on Lancaster County roadway
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a man found on an Ephrata roadway early on Christmas Day. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office says Paul Donnelly, 39, died from multiple traumatic injuries. Donnelly was found at the intersection of West Main Street and Martin Avenue on...
18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County
An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Injured After Being Ejected in City Crash
A Pottsville man was injured after he was ejected in a crash on Friday. According to Pottsville Police, on December 23, 2022, around 5:30pm, City police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that crashed and went down an embankment in the 400 block of South Centre St.
abc27.com
Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died
A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 12/26/2022
WAYNE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, this crash occurred on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, around 5:30pm on Route 183. Troopers say John Hurter, 48, of Leesport was traveling southbound in a Ford Transit when he struck a Subaru Forester driven by Nancy Wesner, 58, of Summit Station. Wesner was slowing to enter a driving at the time of the crash.
Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike
Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
WGAL
Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
Woman’s disappearance went unsolved for 38 years. Handwritten note leads to an arrest
The missing woman’s body was never found, prosecutors said.
WGAL
Overnight house fire in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
FOX 43
63-year-old man dies at Dauphin County prison early Christmas Eve morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An inmate at Dauphin County Prison died early in the morning of Christmas Eve after allegedly suffering from a medical emergency. Richard A. Carter, 63, was pronounced dead at 12:54 a.m. Carter had a preexisting medical condition that required medication. According to county officials, video...
abc27.com
Carlisle residents found safe after being reported missing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police say two people who did not arrive at a relative’s home after leaving the area have been found safe. Police said they were last seen in the area of Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, on December 25 at approximately 10:00 AM.
WGAL
Man killed in collision with septic tanker truck in York County identified
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash earlier this week. Jacob Bertazon, 23, of White Hall, Maryland, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon crash in Hopewell Township. The two-vehicle crash happed around 2:30 p.m. on Barrens...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0