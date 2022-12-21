ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Related
abc27 News

3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Driver struck by train in Antrim Township

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County

An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Man Injured After Being Ejected in City Crash

A Pottsville man was injured after he was ejected in a crash on Friday. According to Pottsville Police, on December 23, 2022, around 5:30pm, City police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that crashed and went down an embankment in the 400 block of South Centre St.
POTTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Police search for suspect on bicycle in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect on a blue bicycle in York, after the suspect broke a car window and stole a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, this morning at approximately...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged in Christmas Eve Hit-and-Run Where Girl, 2 Others in Minivan Died

A man faces charges after three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash where Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage. The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road...
LEWES, DE
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 12/26/2022

WAYNE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, this crash occurred on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, around 5:30pm on Route 183. Troopers say John Hurter, 48, of Leesport was traveling southbound in a Ford Transit when he struck a Subaru Forester driven by Nancy Wesner, 58, of Summit Station. Wesner was slowing to enter a driving at the time of the crash.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two women killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike

Two women died in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s office. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the westbound lane at mile marker 291.2 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, and involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, the coroner’s office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police

The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Overnight house fire in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple

Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle residents found safe after being reported missing

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police say two people who did not arrive at a relative’s home after leaving the area have been found safe. Police said they were last seen in the area of Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, on December 25 at approximately 10:00 AM.
CARLISLE, PA
