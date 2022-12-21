Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania’s favorite candy is beloved year-round | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Business openings; New Year’s events; Jan. 6 report: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. High: 29; Low: 23. Partly sunny. New businesses: Among the dozens of businesses that opened in central Pa. this year were a long-awaited Trader Joe’s, Ugg and Crocs shoe stores, medical centers and lots of small retailers. Governor’s religion:...
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro aiming for reset with Pa.’s GOP legislators
Josh Shapiro is about to inherit a state government so divided that the parties can’t even agree who controls the Pennsylvania House. So as Shapiro, a Democrat, prepares to be sworn in next month as the state’s 48th governor, he’s seeking to mend relations with Republican legislative leaders who were often at odds with outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf.
On a new map, Pennsylvania elects most diverse assembly ever
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When mapmakers reimagined the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s 253 legislative districts, they did it with an eye on the state’s growing racial and ethnic minorities, and officials say that has helped yield the most diverse incoming class of lawmakers yet. The number of state...
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 27 in western New York authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead...
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve
WASHINGTON — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
More than 5,000 remain without power in Pa.
Thousands of households across Pennsylvania are still without power. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of PPL and First Energy customers without electricity is more than 5,700 households. PPL says it has more than 4,500 customers without power. First Energy’s site says more than 1,200 customers are affected. Around 8 a.m., there were about 26,000 PPL and First Energy customers without power.
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s win is a high note for Jews amid antisemitism
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania’s next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright...
PJM lifts power conservation call prompted by weather
The region’s electrical grid operator ended its call to conserve energy on Sunday, saying the worst of the impact from storms and frigid temperatures has passed. PJM Interconnection - which oversees electrical transmission infrastructure for 65 million people in 13 states, including Pennsylvania - said Sunday that it no longer anticipates any issues serving peak power demand.
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
This frigid Christmas Eve, central Pa. is under a wind chill advisory
Central Pennsylvania is under a wind chill advisory until 11 a.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. Saturday morning, the temperature will range from 5 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit. It’ll “warm up” a bit this afternoon to about 15 for the rest of the day. The morning wind...
Warehouses, Ugg, Trader Joe’s, more: 51 businesses that opened in central Pa. in 2022
It’s been a busy year in central Pennsylvania for new businesses. In 2022, a vast array of new businesses, warehouses and factories opened, including a baby formula manufacturing plant, a 185,000-square-foot credit union headquarters, a car wash, a hotel, a theater, medical facilities, housing facilities, a cosmetology school, a Barstool Sportsbook, an RV center and dance studios.
Frigid temperatures strain electricity grid, prompt call for conservation
The region’s electricity grid operator is urging residents to conserve energy this holiday weekend. PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states, including Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., wants consumers to reduce their use of electric power through 10 a.m. Dec. 25. Continuing frigid temperatures...
Electric substations a target of vandals again, this time in Washington state
TACOMA, Wash. — Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said. The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and...
When it comes to the House majority, Democrats have math and legal problems | Opinion
The leader of the Pennsylvania House Democrats recently was sworn-in to office in a secret ceremony as part of an illegal and illegitimate power grab that redefined the term “majority” to claim that a 99-101 minority gives them control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Two people say they’ve been scammed out of more than $100K: Police
Two people in Franklin County say they have been scammed out of more than $100,000, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The sixty-seven-year-old woman and the sixty-eight-year-old man, both from Hamilton Township told police that two men with foreign accents claiming to be from Microsoft and Chase Bank Security stole a $5,000 Lowes gift card, a $1,000 gift card from Kohl’s, various other gift cards totaling $2,000, $90,000 from a money mutual account sent to the unknown people, and $11,000 used for coin flip (cryptocurrency).
