Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning

Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
TEXAS STATE
More than 5,000 remain without power in Pa.

Thousands of households across Pennsylvania are still without power. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of PPL and First Energy customers without electricity is more than 5,700 households. PPL says it has more than 4,500 customers without power. First Energy’s site says more than 1,200 customers are affected. Around 8 a.m., there were about 26,000 PPL and First Energy customers without power.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PJM lifts power conservation call prompted by weather

The region’s electrical grid operator ended its call to conserve energy on Sunday, saying the worst of the impact from storms and frigid temperatures has passed. PJM Interconnection - which oversees electrical transmission infrastructure for 65 million people in 13 states, including Pennsylvania - said Sunday that it no longer anticipates any issues serving peak power demand.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day

The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Warehouses, Ugg, Trader Joe’s, more: 51 businesses that opened in central Pa. in 2022

It’s been a busy year in central Pennsylvania for new businesses. In 2022, a vast array of new businesses, warehouses and factories opened, including a baby formula manufacturing plant, a 185,000-square-foot credit union headquarters, a car wash, a hotel, a theater, medical facilities, housing facilities, a cosmetology school, a Barstool Sportsbook, an RV center and dance studios.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Two people say they’ve been scammed out of more than $100K: Police

Two people in Franklin County say they have been scammed out of more than $100,000, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The sixty-seven-year-old woman and the sixty-eight-year-old man, both from Hamilton Township told police that two men with foreign accents claiming to be from Microsoft and Chase Bank Security stole a $5,000 Lowes gift card, a $1,000 gift card from Kohl’s, various other gift cards totaling $2,000, $90,000 from a money mutual account sent to the unknown people, and $11,000 used for coin flip (cryptocurrency).
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
