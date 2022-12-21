Read full article on original website
247Sports
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Georgia quarterback Kasen Weisman with Christmas announcement in favor of CU
Deion Sanders' new staff is quickly giving Colorado's quarterbacks room a much needed makeover. Shedeur Sanders is coming to Boulder as a blue-chip quarterback transfer, Ryan Staub signed with the Buffaloes this past Wednesday after helping Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch to its first-ever league title, and now Kasen Weisman has decided to join the herd.
247Sports
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO
Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Five-star defensive lineman includes Tennessee on list of front-runners
Tennessee is among the top contenders for a highly ranked defensive-line target who has visited the Vols multiple times. Five-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin of Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School, just outside Memphis, Tenn., released a list of his top 10 college choices on Saturday, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's strongly considering.
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Kansas channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their season as they face the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at in Memphis (Tenn.) this week. This will be just the third meeting between the two programs and first since 1906. The Jayhawks won each of the previous two matchups with a combined score of 43-5.
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul
NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
Everything Oklahoma State said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Wisconsin
Oklahoma State football will soon take the field for the final time in the 2022 season when it faces Wisconsin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call. The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) certainly did not meet expectations for this season, especially after a perfect 5-0 start before losing five of their last seven games. Oklahoma State, which saw a dozen players enter the transfer portal this month, does have an opportunity to end on a high note when it takes on the Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) and new head coach Luke Fickell.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks at Guaranteed Rate Bowl Media Day
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell spoke with the media ahead of Tuesday's Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup with Oklahoma State.
Sam Pittman intrigued with signing class in secondary
Arkansas is bringing in one of its best hauls ever in the defensive secondary on paper with the Class of 2023. The Razorbacks signed six defensive backs during Wednesday's National Signing Day, and that includes the highest-ranked recruit in the class in Frisco (Texas) Lone Star cornerback Jaylon Braxton. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said, "I think the secondary, I think that’s the most intriguing [group]."
CU movin' on up the recruiting rankings, now in the top 25 with transfers included
Within a week after touching back down in Colorado, following his final game as the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders' reputation and savvy helped the Buffaloes jump into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller's commitment on Christmas Eve propelled Colorado into the top 25, and USF receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr.'s commitment on Christmas Day propelled Colorado even further up the lists.
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State
Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
247Sports
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
247Sports
Tigers climb in AP, coaches Top 25 basketball polls
AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn basketball team will head into Southeastern Conference play ranked 20th in the AP Top 25 poll and also moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll. In the new rankings released on Monday the Tigers moved up three spots following their one game last week, an 84-61 road win over the Washington Huskies.
On the advice of Ted Ginn Sr., Arvell Reese helps reopen Glenville pipeline to Ohio State
For a span of more than a decade, there was no school in the country Ohio State turned to for prospects than Cleveland's Glenville High School. The Buckeyes had 23 players come two hours south to play in Columbus after working under Tarblood head coach Ted Ginn Sr. But since...
Instant OL help on way? WSU in final 5 for Southern Utah grad transfer
WASHINGTON STATE was the first school to offer him a scholarship when he entered the transfer portal 12 days ago and now — after dealing with a phone “going crazy.
247Sports
