4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia transfer portal additions RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett
The Georgia Bulldogs added two proven playmakers at wide receiver last week by landing former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas and former Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett. Four days later, their new head coach spoke about what they bring to the table. Kirby Smart was asked about Thomas and...
Kirby Smart discusses Georgia football on ESPN ahead of the College Football Playoff
Georgia is back in the College Football Playoffs as the No. 1 seed and defending National Champions, set to face No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta on Saturday. Head coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN's Sportscenter Monday morning to discuss the matchup, beginning with what this game means for Georgia.
Everything Kirby Smart said during Georgia's prep for Ohio State
Georgia won all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season and followed that up by winning the 2022 SEC Championship. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Dawgs are preparing to take on Ohio State in the semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Georgia's third game this year showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won both of their games played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season and scored 99 total points in those victories. Ohio State. the No. 4 seed, backed into the playoffs after losing its first game, to rival Michigan 45-23 in the regular season finale, the first home loss for the Buckeyes to the Wolverines since 2000.
Ohio State, Georgia have to keep focus on College Football Playoff among Peach Bowl activities
ATLANTA – After four weeks of waiting and preparing, No. 4 Ohio State touched down in Atlanta on Sunday night. The Buckeyes, many of whom took a charter from Columbus, Ohio, but some players flew in from all over the country, had a Christmas dinner that featured a visit from Santa Claus and received some gifts before turning their attention back to their College Football Playoff opponent, No. 1 Georgia.
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
