Porch Santa raises sleigh load for Holt Food Bank

Porch Santa wrapped up his season of giving, raising over $600 dollars and 13 baskets of food for the Holt Food Bank.

"It looks like there is a little bit more than last year. I don't have the exact weight of how much that is, but that will go to feed we typically are seeing anywhere from 40-60 families," said Holt Food Bank Coordinator Marni Swanson.

Though the number of baskets and dollars rose, there was another thing on Porch Santa's mind.

"The goal was to see a lot of happy faces and to obviously try to raise more, but I definitely saw a lot of happy faces," said Porch Santa.

Porch Santa has been fundraising for three years, and Swanson says the community support and contribution is a large factor in the food bank's success but wants to remind residents that hunger doesn't end during the holiday season.

"They, you know, just need some extra help, and so we're here to do that. Our clients are able to come every 30 days, and they get a month worth of groceries," said Swanson.

You can get involved by contacting Swanson at holtfoodbank@gmail.com, or if you would like to schedule an appointment for extra resources, you can call 517-694-9307

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook