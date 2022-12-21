One person killed in Lehigh Acres crash

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed in a Lehigh Acres crash around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A sedan was traveling west on Lee Boulevard, approaching Westwing Lane. Meanwhile, a cement truck was traveling east on Lee Boulevard.

The driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the median, entering the path of the cement truck.

The truck then collided with a tree and overturned, coming to rest partially on the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 42-year-old Mount Dora man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

All eastbound lanes of Lee Blvd. at Leonard Blvd. are closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.