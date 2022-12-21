ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

One person killed in Lehigh Acres crash

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CS3b7_0jpzuqTq00

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one person was killed in a Lehigh Acres crash around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A sedan was traveling west on Lee Boulevard, approaching Westwing Lane. Meanwhile, a cement truck was traveling east on Lee Boulevard.

The driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the median, entering the path of the cement truck.

The truck then collided with a tree and overturned, coming to rest partially on the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 42-year-old Mount Dora man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

All eastbound lanes of Lee Blvd. at Leonard Blvd. are closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

Comments / 3

Bill Hood
5d ago

No police to slow the traffic. People doing 70 or more on Lee Blvd or racing all the time. Even the Sheriffs on the road are speeding. Deaths will continue as people don't care about the laws

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in Arcadia Christmas Day and fled the scene. Troopers say at about 3 a.m., a man was walking in the northbound lane of SW Hillsborough Avenue, near SW Ambra Kay Street. A vehicle hit the man and did not stop.
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Christmas morning in DeSoto County

A man was hit by a car and killed in DeSoto County early Christmas morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on SE Hillsborough Avenue just before 3 a.m. The victim was in the northbound lane of SE Hillsborough Ave. when the front of the...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks

Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple cars burglarized on Christmas in Cape Coral neighborhood

While Santa Claus was out delivering presents, a thief was busy breaking into cars in Cape Coral for Christmas, hitting multiple locations within five minutes of each other. ​Wayne Schult was one of the many victims whose cars were burglarized in southeast Cape Coral. “We’ve not had real issues along...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd in Lee County kills Georgia man

A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia on Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested as suspect in deadly Golden Gate hit-and-run crash

A woman was arrested Thursday as the suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Golden Gate on Dec. 9. The Florida Highway Patrol says its traffic homicide unit arrested a 30-year-old Naples woman and booked her into the Collier County Jail. She faces a charge of leaving the scene with death. The crash remains under investigation.
GOLDEN GATE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: December 24

The Cape Coral Police Department is on the scene of a traffic crash at SE 46th Street & Del Prado Blvd South, southbound and northbound lanes are affected. Investigators are still on the scene. One person was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Naples woman charged in hit-and-run death

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian Dec. 9 in Collier County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Giselle Guzman of Naples was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving...
NAPLES, FL
wengradio.com

Arcadia Man Stabbed To Death In Arcadia Suspect In Custody.

During the late hours of December 21, 2022, our road patrol unit responded to the area of Alabama Ave in reference to a murder. 46-year-old Dewayne Brady was found stabbed to death inside a house at the corner of S Alabama Ave and W Bond. Police report it took hours before anyone found Brady’s body, and they’re unsure of any motive yet.
ARCADIA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres is a sizable unincorporated community in Lee County, Florida. It’s right next to the city of Fort Myers, which makes it a popular residential area for locals who want to be away from the hustle and bustle. Because it’s primarily residential, there are not a lot of...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC 2

Forecast: Cool weather remains though the night

Cloud cover will be tough to budge for the rest of today and a few showers linger in Collier County. It’s possible this disturbance could move farther north later today, but rain totals would likely be low. Tonight, cool weather remains though it won’t be quite as cold. Instead...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy