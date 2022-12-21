Today's Talker: New Whitney Houston movie hits theaters Friday

It's now time for Today's Talker! Whitney Houston was considered by many to be the voice of her generation and now the late singer's life hits the big screen in "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody" this Friday!

In the trailer, Naomi Ackie who stars as Houston can be seen wearing some of Whitney's most memorable outfits including the silver outfit from her "How Will I Know" music video, including that unforgettable silver hair bow.

One moment fans are eager to see recreated in the movie is Houston's iconic performance of the National Anthem during the 1991 Super Bowl, where she wore a patriotic suit and headband on the field.

