Tampa, FL

WATCH: Grandmother, toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police

By Athina Morris, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A dramatic video shows police and bystanders in Florida rescue an 80-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl trapped underneath a car on Sunday.

The Tampa Police Department said the car’s driver was pulling out of a parking spot at an apartment complex as the woman returned to her vehicle from the grocery store, pushing the child in a stroller. Police said the 23-year-old driver didn’t know the woman and child were behind him and backed over them with his vehicle.

“The driver said he felt a bump, but assumed it was a large storm drain located behind his car and attempted to pull forward,” police said in the news release. “When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone.”

The great-grandmother and child were pinned under the car.

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Salt Life co-founder accused of stalking women after killing teen

Bystanders used a hydraulic jack to raise the car from the ground, then first responders arrived and were able to free the woman and child.

A video shows Cpl. Lance Baker, with the Tampa police, pulling grocery items from beneath the vehicle to give the woman more room to breathe. Then he worked with firefighters to cut the girl out of her stroller and pulled both victims to safety.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver is not expected to face charges. Police said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash, and he remained at the scene and was cooperating with their investigation.

“We are proud of Cpl. Baker’s quick actions and calmness under pressure while helping this family,” said Interim Chief of Police Lee Bercaw. “We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family.”

