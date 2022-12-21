ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, LB Nick Bolton prepared to play in cold weather

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LRaO_0jpzu8AT00

The Kansas City Chiefs will get their first helping of football weather in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks, at least when it comes to frigid conditions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

While there is no snow in the forecast for Christmas Eve’s game, negative temperatures with windchill are expected during the game. There could even be below-freezing temperatures at kickoff per ESPN’s Field Yates.

So how exactly will the players handle the bitter-cold temperatures? Everyone already knows that Patrick Mahomes is a self-proclaimed snow-game guy, but how does he do anything extra to prepare for the cold weather? According to the former league MVP, there isn’t much different about his approach or his attire.

“No. I’ll put that little neck warmer thing that I always throw on that doesn’t look great, but it keeps my neck warm,” Mahomes said. “But yeah, I’m not a big like ‘throw-a-glove-on’ guy or anything like that, so that’s about it. We’ll go out there and play. It’s still football at the end of the day.”

Asked about the defensive mindset heading into a cold-weather game, Bolton echoed a similar sentiment. Their goals are all the same at the end of the day, sun or rain, cold or hot.

“We’re fighting every single week to win and try to get that first seed so that’s kind of the mindset,” Bolton said. “We understand what we’ve got in front of us and what we have to consistently keep building to get better (for the) playoffs, so that’s our mindset and the one thing we’re focused on this week.”

