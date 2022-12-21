ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Wrestling (NLI) Signed at Sheridan High School / Cowboy Hoops v ST.Mary’s Tonight / Broncos at Rams Christmas Day

By Trevor Jackson
Sheridan Media
 5 days ago
Sheridan Media

Year-in-Review Series

We begin our year-in-review series today with a look back at a few of the top stories from 2022. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. In October, 16-year-old Christian Torres was sentenced to 20 to 23 years in prison for killing his adoptive father 47-year-old Edgar “Eddie” Jones at a home in Dayton on July 27, 2021. Torres shot Jones in the back while his father was sitting on the edge of the bed in his bedroom. The case did not go to trial, it was settled pursuant to a plea agreement that was reached with the State. In September, 26-year-old Caleb Morel of Sheridan was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. The sexual abuse occurred during a period of March 2019 through January 2022.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Cold Winters of the Past

The Sheridan area recently endured a brutal cold snap, with temperatures as low as 30 below zero. But such temperatures, although they don’t happen every winter, are not uncommon in the Rocky Mountain Region and in Sheridan. Here are some stories from past winters, with extremely low temperatures. We should remember that 100 years ago, it wasn’t as easy to keep warm as just turning up a thermostat or plugging in an extra heater.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County, NWCCD Enter MOU for Emergency Use

Sheridan County and the Northern Wyoming Community College District have each approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the district to provide buildings and/or lands for use by the Sheridan County Emergency Management Agency (SCEMA) in the case of citizen displacement by emergency and/or disaster. County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Top SCSD#2 stories

January: Harvey Purcella honored for 37 years of service. At the Jan. 10, SCSD#2 board meeting, the board celebrated Harvey Purcella’s 37 years of exceptional service in the Transportation Department. According to Shawn Stevens, SCSD#2 Transportation Director, “Harvey started his school bus driving career on route #1 in December...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

BPD Chief Intros New Officer, Gives Report

Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett introduced a new police officer during his report to the city council at their recent meeting. Bissett welcomed Officer Josh Cardwell to the community and said he would be a valuable part of the department. Bissett reported that the police department along with the sheriff’s...
BUFFALO, WY

