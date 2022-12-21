Wrestling (NLI) Signed at Sheridan High School / Cowboy Hoops v ST.Mary’s Tonight / Broncos at Rams Christmas Day

We begin our year-in-review series today with a look back at a few of the top stories from 2022. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. In October, 16-year-old Christian Torres was sentenced to 20 to 23 years in prison for killing his adoptive father 47-year-old Edgar “Eddie” Jones at a home in Dayton on July 27, 2021. Torres shot Jones in the back while his father was sitting on the edge of the bed in his bedroom. The case did not go to trial, it was settled pursuant to a plea agreement that was reached with the State. In September, 26-year-old Caleb Morel of Sheridan was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. The sexual abuse occurred during a period of March 2019 through January 2022.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO