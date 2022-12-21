Wrestling (NLI) Signed at Sheridan High School / Cowboy Hoops v ST.Mary’s Tonight / Broncos at Rams Christmas Day

Read full article on original website
Year-in-Review Series
We begin our year-in-review series today with a look back at a few of the top stories from 2022. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. In October, 16-year-old Christian Torres was sentenced to 20 to 23 years in prison for killing his adoptive father 47-year-old Edgar “Eddie” Jones at a home in Dayton on July 27, 2021. Torres shot Jones in the back while his father was sitting on the edge of the bed in his bedroom. The case did not go to trial, it was settled pursuant to a plea agreement that was reached with the State. In September, 26-year-old Caleb Morel of Sheridan was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor. The sexual abuse occurred during a period of March 2019 through January 2022.
Cold Winters of the Past
The Sheridan area recently endured a brutal cold snap, with temperatures as low as 30 below zero. But such temperatures, although they don’t happen every winter, are not uncommon in the Rocky Mountain Region and in Sheridan. Here are some stories from past winters, with extremely low temperatures. We should remember that 100 years ago, it wasn’t as easy to keep warm as just turning up a thermostat or plugging in an extra heater.
Sheridan County, NWCCD Enter MOU for Emergency Use
Sheridan County and the Northern Wyoming Community College District have each approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the district to provide buildings and/or lands for use by the Sheridan County Emergency Management Agency (SCEMA) in the case of citizen displacement by emergency and/or disaster. County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse...
No Temperature Records Broken In Sheridan Area During Recent Arctic Cold Snap
The recent arctic blast that hit the Sheridan area may still be fresh in many people’s minds, but it won’t be remembered in the record books, because according to records, it’s been worse. According to readings from the Sheridan County Airport that were recorded by the National...
Top SCSD#2 stories
January: Harvey Purcella honored for 37 years of service. At the Jan. 10, SCSD#2 board meeting, the board celebrated Harvey Purcella’s 37 years of exceptional service in the Transportation Department. According to Shawn Stevens, SCSD#2 Transportation Director, “Harvey started his school bus driving career on route #1 in December...
BPD Chief Intros New Officer, Gives Report
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett introduced a new police officer during his report to the city council at their recent meeting. Bissett welcomed Officer Josh Cardwell to the community and said he would be a valuable part of the department. Bissett reported that the police department along with the sheriff’s...
