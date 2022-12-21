Defrost Finance, which on Sunday said its V1 and V2 products had been exploited, said the hacker in the larger V1 attack has returned the funds. "We will soon start scanning the data on-chain to find out who owned what prior to the hack in order to return them to the rightful owners. As different users had variable proportions of assets and debt, this process might take a little [time]," the decentralized finance protocol said in a post linked on its website.

