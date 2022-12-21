Read full article on original website
Five Crypto Things That Riled Me Up in 2022
Enclosed are just five of the crypto-related things that got under my skin in 2022. There were far more than five, but obvious things like “the market went down” are not included because they’re not fun to write about. You’re reading Crypto Long & Short, our weekly...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Ho Ho Holds Near $16.9K
Prices: Bitcoin held steady throughout the Christmas holiday weekend at about $16.9K; most other major cryptos were flat, although tinted more green than red. Insights: In this last week of 2022, First Mover Asia is revisiting a few of CoinDesk's best and most impactful stories from the past year. In a column last week, columnist David Z. Morris considered one of the upsides to the series of debacles that have deeply wounded the industry. Morris argues that investors' growing uncertainties about crypto's future will root out careless speculation and refocus attention on "good deals and ideas."
Defrost Finance Says Hacked Funds Have Been Returned
Defrost Finance, which on Sunday said its V1 and V2 products had been exploited, said the hacker in the larger V1 attack has returned the funds. "We will soon start scanning the data on-chain to find out who owned what prior to the hack in order to return them to the rightful owners. As different users had variable proportions of assets and debt, this process might take a little [time]," the decentralized finance protocol said in a post linked on its website.
