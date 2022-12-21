Hillcrest Academy guard Seth Ours is having a sensational shooting season in Kalona. The sophomore is one of the best in the business in Class 1A from downtown. Ours currently ranks fifth in the state with 25 made three point goals and seventh, shooting at a 52.1% rate from long range. His 70.7% field goal efficiency mark is eighth in 1A. Ours is averaging nearly four three point goals per game this season and is coming off of a season high six triples against Wapello in a win on Alumni Night December 20th. Hillcrest is 5-2 overall this year, 5-1 in the Superconference and gets back to action January 3rd at Winfield-Mt. Union. You can hear that doubleheader live on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.

KALONA, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO