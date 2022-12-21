We’ve really warmed up for the first time in a few weeks, clearing many of those still-slick streets of recent snow and ice. We've gone from the above/below-freezing cycle of late to a warmer storm system that could bring an inch or more of rainfall to areas of the High Desert as the new week begins. Bend Airport was in the upper 50s late Christmas morning, quite the turnaround from the first several weeks of December! And the mountain passes were in the mid-40s, making for safer holiday travel, a welcome shift.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO