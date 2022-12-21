Read full article on original website
Warmer Christmas weather clears icy streets and sidewalks; more rain due
We’ve really warmed up for the first time in a few weeks, clearing many of those still-slick streets of recent snow and ice. We've gone from the above/below-freezing cycle of late to a warmer storm system that could bring an inch or more of rainfall to areas of the High Desert as the new week begins. Bend Airport was in the upper 50s late Christmas morning, quite the turnaround from the first several weeks of December! And the mountain passes were in the mid-40s, making for safer holiday travel, a welcome shift.
What’s With the Weather? Pt. 3: Let’s Ask Bob, plus weather basics
In the third part of our holiday-weekend weather special, 'What's With the Weather?' NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw answers some of the most common questions posed by our viewers. Plus: A bit of a science lesson on some aspects of Central Oregon's weather picture, and Katie shares how she came to become a meteorologist, and how she does her daily forecasting duties.
Oregon’s new paid leave program set to begin: Payments in start Jan. 1, benefits come in the fall
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon is joining the ranks of states providing paid leave for all workers. In January, employees and employers will begin paying into the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September. Karen Humelbaugh, director of the Paid Leave Oregon program for the Oregon...
