Effective: 2022-12-24 14:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto roadways.

2 DAYS AGO