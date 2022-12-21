ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’

A few moments after Jerick McKinnon returned to his locker Saturday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes approached him, ready to show him the photo. There, on Mahomes’ phone, was the snapshot of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback going airborne, parallel to the ground, for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter of KC’s 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Let Play Talk on Game-Winning Drive

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers honored the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception with a memorable comeback of their own. Celebrating the late Franco Harris, Pittsburgh defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home, in some seriously cold weather, with a game-winning drive by their rookie quarterback. You'd think a 10-play,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Swap Defensive Backs Ahead of Raiders Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change a swap on their active roster, promoting safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad and releasing cornerback Josh Jackson. Riley has already been elevated three times this season, meaning the Steelers needed to promote him to have him on gameday again....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Matt Ryan Demoted by Colts (Again)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan lost his starting job for the second time this season when interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Nick Foles would start against the LA Chargers. Ryan was previously benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in October, and Ryan was inactive for Ehlinger's two starts while he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Colts Week 16

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis. Pregame. Date and time: Monday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Location: Lucas Oil Stadium. TV: ESPN. Streaming:...
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins at Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa OUT with Concussion Again?

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has experienced a number of moments of glory over the course of this 2022 NFL season, so much so that he's been commonly considering one of the biggest "snubs'' in this year's Pro Bowl voting. But unfortunately for the Dolphins - who play the New...
Wichita Eagle

Bills at Bengals Odds: Who’s Favored in ‘Game of the Year’?

The Buffalo Bills have clinched their fourth playoff appearance in a row and a third-straight AFC East division title in back-to-back weeks, with wins over the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears. After beating the Bears 35-13, extending their winning streak to five games, the Bills are now preparing for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Texans Aiming For Winning Record vs. AFC South

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have not had much success this season. They have two wins, and each came against their rivals from the AFC South following Saturday's 19-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans are 2-1-1 against the AFC South, and Lovie Smith is hoping Houston can...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Tony Grimes Commits to Texas A&M

A former five-star, Tony Grimes, has officially transferred to Texas A&M. An imperial corner with all the tools to be a lockdown defender, Grimes could find himself atop Draft boards following another solid season. Grimes still has all the tools required for a true lockdown corner. Transferring to the SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Wichita Eagle

Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Raiders

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their season alive with an immaculate comeback on the 50th anniversary of the franchise's greatest reception. And on the night they honored the late Franco Harris, they carried heavy hearts toward a victory in an Acrisure Stadium tundra. With near zero-degree temperatures, the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cardinals’ Budda Baker Out With Fractured Shoulder, Per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals will play out the final two weeks of the season without star Budda Baker after the Pro Bowl safety suffered a season-ending injury against the Buccaneers on Christmas Day. Baker sustained a fractured shoulder during Arizona’s 19-16 overtime home loss...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Arkansas Needs to See KJ Jefferson Run Less

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's been a season of personal conflict for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. NFL scouts want to see him settle in more in the pocket and show he can work through progressions so he can prove he can evaluate the field at NFL speed and accuracy. Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels Returning to LSU

After experiencing his best collegiate year, Jayden Daniels has decided to run it back with the Tigers. "Daniels is an athletic quarterback with a quick load and release but has accuracy issues and inconsistencies in his throwing motion." Daniels won the job over the summer at LSU, and after a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 15 win over the Houston Texans, and they're back on their home field to square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve. In a matchup between former AFC West rivals, Kansas City has won three of the past four outings against Seattle but lost the most recent one back in 2018. That was a high-scoring affair that ended in a final outcome leaning 38-31 in favor of the Seahawks and while that offense may not be as potent this time around, the Chiefs could still have their hands full on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy