The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 15 win over the Houston Texans, and they're back on their home field to square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve. In a matchup between former AFC West rivals, Kansas City has won three of the past four outings against Seattle but lost the most recent one back in 2018. That was a high-scoring affair that ended in a final outcome leaning 38-31 in favor of the Seahawks and while that offense may not be as potent this time around, the Chiefs could still have their hands full on Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO