Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Related
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Seahawks
The Chiefs played the type of football game they’ve so rarely played in the Patrick Mahomes Era. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s a compliment to the defense, in fact, which produced perhaps its best game against better-than-average competition. That sparked a 24-10 home victory...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’
A few moments after Jerick McKinnon returned to his locker Saturday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes approached him, ready to show him the photo. There, on Mahomes’ phone, was the snapshot of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback going airborne, parallel to the ground, for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter of KC’s 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Let Play Talk on Game-Winning Drive
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers honored the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception with a memorable comeback of their own. Celebrating the late Franco Harris, Pittsburgh defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home, in some seriously cold weather, with a game-winning drive by their rookie quarterback. You'd think a 10-play,...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs reach 12-win mark for 5th straight year with Christmas Eve victory vs. Seahawks
The Chiefs’ performance in the first half proved more than sufficient to thwart the Seattle Seahawks. After jumping out to a double-digit lead, the Chiefs’ defense made sure the Seahawks’ capable offense wouldn’t find any momentum Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs’ defensive effort, which limited Seattle to...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Swap Defensive Backs Ahead of Raiders Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change a swap on their active roster, promoting safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad and releasing cornerback Josh Jackson. Riley has already been elevated three times this season, meaning the Steelers needed to promote him to have him on gameday again....
Wichita Eagle
Matt Ryan Demoted by Colts (Again)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan lost his starting job for the second time this season when interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Nick Foles would start against the LA Chargers. Ryan was previously benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in October, and Ryan was inactive for Ehlinger's two starts while he...
Wichita Eagle
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Colts Week 16
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Colts Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis. Pregame. Date and time: Monday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Location: Lucas Oil Stadium. TV: ESPN. Streaming:...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins at Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa OUT with Concussion Again?
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has experienced a number of moments of glory over the course of this 2022 NFL season, so much so that he's been commonly considering one of the biggest "snubs'' in this year's Pro Bowl voting. But unfortunately for the Dolphins - who play the New...
Wichita Eagle
Bills at Bengals Odds: Who’s Favored in ‘Game of the Year’?
The Buffalo Bills have clinched their fourth playoff appearance in a row and a third-straight AFC East division title in back-to-back weeks, with wins over the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears. After beating the Bears 35-13, extending their winning streak to five games, the Bills are now preparing for...
Wichita Eagle
Meet the Chiefs’ latest touchdown-reception machine: running back Jerick McKinnon
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon came into this season with just seven touchdown receptions in his first five NFL campaigns, and no more than two in any one year. Well, McKinnon recorded his sixth touchdown reception of the season on Saturday in the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs will be aware of ‘anything and everything’ vs. Broncos in wake of Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos’ tumultuous and disappointing season continued Monday with the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The move brings some unknown, especially scheme-wise, just six days before the Chiefs welcome the Broncos to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But the Chiefs will be prepared for whatever comes...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Aiming For Winning Record vs. AFC South
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have not had much success this season. They have two wins, and each came against their rivals from the AFC South following Saturday's 19-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans are 2-1-1 against the AFC South, and Lovie Smith is hoping Houston can...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Tony Grimes Commits to Texas A&M
A former five-star, Tony Grimes, has officially transferred to Texas A&M. An imperial corner with all the tools to be a lockdown defender, Grimes could find himself atop Draft boards following another solid season. Grimes still has all the tools required for a true lockdown corner. Transferring to the SEC...
Wichita Eagle
Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their season alive with an immaculate comeback on the 50th anniversary of the franchise's greatest reception. And on the night they honored the late Franco Harris, they carried heavy hearts toward a victory in an Acrisure Stadium tundra. With near zero-degree temperatures, the Steelers...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today
We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far. A defensive player for NMSU went low and late...
Wichita Eagle
Cardinals’ Budda Baker Out With Fractured Shoulder, Per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals will play out the final two weeks of the season without star Budda Baker after the Pro Bowl safety suffered a season-ending injury against the Buccaneers on Christmas Day. Baker sustained a fractured shoulder during Arizona’s 19-16 overtime home loss...
Wichita Eagle
Arkansas Needs to See KJ Jefferson Run Less
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's been a season of personal conflict for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. NFL scouts want to see him settle in more in the pocket and show he can work through progressions so he can prove he can evaluate the field at NFL speed and accuracy. Arkansas...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels Returning to LSU
After experiencing his best collegiate year, Jayden Daniels has decided to run it back with the Tigers. "Daniels is an athletic quarterback with a quick load and release but has accuracy issues and inconsistencies in his throwing motion." Daniels won the job over the summer at LSU, and after a...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Week 15 win over the Houston Texans, and they're back on their home field to square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve. In a matchup between former AFC West rivals, Kansas City has won three of the past four outings against Seattle but lost the most recent one back in 2018. That was a high-scoring affair that ended in a final outcome leaning 38-31 in favor of the Seahawks and while that offense may not be as potent this time around, the Chiefs could still have their hands full on Saturday.
Comments / 0