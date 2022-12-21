Read full article on original website
Russia Lost Hundreds of Troops, Five Tanks Over Christmas: Ukraine
At least 102,600 Russian soldiers have died since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Ukrainian officials said.
Kremlin Can't Stop Ukraine's Mounting Strikes Deep in Russia: Ex-Commander
"These are the consequences of what Russia is doing on our land," said Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.
Ex-Russian Commander Slams 'Stupid Stubbornness' of Kremlin's War Plan
Igor Girkin formerly commanded separatist forces in Ukraine and now writes military news blogs in which he is harshly critical of Russia's strategic competence.
Russia Setting Conditions for 'New Most Dangerous Course of Action'—ISW
Russia is looking to create the conditions for a renewed invasion of northern Ukraine, according to the U.S.-based think tank.
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Donald Trump Spends Christmas Raging on Truth Social
Among claims made by the former president in social media messages on December 25 were "The USA is dying from within!!!" and that it is a "failing nation."
Russia Forced To Scale Back Missile Strikes Amid Shortage: U.K.
The British Ministry of Defense said that a "shortage of munitions" remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations.
Putin's 'Dark Christmas Eve' Gift to Kherson Blasted by Ukrainian Leaders
"The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after at least 10 were killed in Russian shelling.
Zelensky's Sobering Christmas Message to Ukraine Describes 'Loss of Hope'
"Our houses and streets can't be so bright," he said, adding, "Loss of hope. Loss of love. Loss of myself."
Putin Insists 99.9 Percent of Russians Ready to 'Sacrifice Everything'
"It just reassures me yet again that Russia is a special country and it has special people," the Russian leader said.
Donald Trump Says His Trading Cards Were About the 'Art' and Not Money
Trump's digital trading cards were originally sold for $99 each and their resale value has fluctuated in recent days.
Russian Airbase Hit by Explosion as Moscow Blames Ukraine for Drone Strike
Three people were killed by a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Engels-2 air base on Monday morning.
West Will Have To Negotiate With Russia Whether It 'Wants It or Not'—Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said the West is losing the ability to "steer the world economy the way it wants."
Kremlin Offer to Negotiate on Ukraine Dismissed by Ret. General: 'They Lie'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday blamed Kyiv and its allies for refusing to engage in talks about the war in Ukraine.
Russian State TV Releases 'Anti-Russian Christmas' Message for Europeans
The video taunted Europe over rising energy prices due to sanctions against Russian oil amid the widely-condemned Ukraine war.
Trump Likely to Be Indicted, Will End Life 'Behind Bars,' Congressman Says
Representative Jamie Raskin said Saturday that he "really would be surprised" if the former president evaded January 6 charges.
Lukashenko Gives Russian Space Chief Pork Fat as Gift
The Belarusian president gave the head of Roscosmos some traditional regional delicacies during his visit to Russia.
Russia 'Lost Everything Possible This Year' But Will Continue: Zelensky
"We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us," Zelensky said.
What if Ukraine Didn't Receive Any Aid From the U.S.? An Alternate History
"It seems pretty clear that without Western aid, Russian forces would have succeeded in capturing Kyiv in the early days of the war," one expert told Newsweek.
Russian Anxiety Has Doubled As Putin's War Causes Stress, Study Suggests
Research has found the war in Ukraine is now the top social media concern in 70 out of Russia's 85 regions, and is in the top three concerns in 83 of them.
