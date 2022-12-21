Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie
Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its […]
How 'His Dark Materials' Could Return for Season 4 and What Cast Think
"His Dark Materials" is coming to its conclusion with its third season, but there is one way in which the show could return with its current cast.
How Many Times Has Cher Been Married? Singer Sparks Engagement Rumors
The star has a checkered relationship history, including fling for divorce only nine days after marrying her second husband, Greg Allman.
Is 'Treason' Based on a True Story? Netflix Show Origins Explained
Netflix's new spy thriller "Treason" follows Charlie Cox's Adam Lawrence, an MI6 agent accused of betraying his own country when his past catches up with him.
29 Acting Duos (And One Trio And One Cast) Whose Chemistry On TV Was So Amazing That It Was Simply The Best Of The Year
They were only in one episode together, and yet Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien from Stranger Things had some of the best chemistry ever.
What To Watch on TV This New Year's Eve From Miley's Party to 'Rockin' Eve'
From "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" to "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," there is a variety to watch this New Year's Eve.
Where Is the Original 'Matilda' Cast Now? From Mara Wilson to Danny DeVito
Twenty-six years after "Matilda" premiered, Netflix is debuting "Matilda the Musical." Here's what the cast from the original film is up to today.
Charlie Mackesy on Adapting 'The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse'
Author Charlie Mackesy spoke to Newsweek about adapting his novel "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse" for an Apple TV+ Christmas special.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Star Mirren Mack Talks 'Fun' Villain Merwyn
Mirren Mack spoke to Newsweek about creating her character Princess Merwyn for the Netflix prequel "The Witcher: Blood Origin."
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Character Guide From Éile to Princess Merwyn
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" will introduce viewers to a whole host of new characters never seen before on the Continent.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1075M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0