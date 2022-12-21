ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Francisco Lopez
5d ago

Netanyahu is dancing with the devil in a isolated situation... know your friends, but know your enemies better, I guess this is the role of Netanyahu, today

exwldr
5d ago

Stop Wasting American Taxpayers Money on Ukraines War. Americans don't want to fund Their War ! Let Europe take Responsibility and fund the War as it Will spread to Europe eventually anyway!!

Larry Eder
5d ago

If Russia sends missles to Kiev, why doesn't Ukraine send missles to Moscow? ...or...is this a money laundering scheme between Biden and Ukraine, again?

