Inside Nova
Va. Realtors see ongoing challenges for market as 2022 becomes 2023
Home sales across Virginia were down nearly 37 percent in November on a year-over-year basis, eclipsing October as the biggest turndown in more than a decade across the Old Dominion. Despite the slowdown, and despite the headwinds of higher interest rates, the median sales price was up $9,100 (about 2.6%)...
Inside Nova
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus
The following was published in the New York Sun in 1897, after editor Francis Pharcellus Church received a touching letter from an 8-year-old girl. "We take pleasure in answering thus prominently the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun."
Inside Nova
Trees for Troops comes to Quantico
Service members and their families received free Christmas trees in time for the holiday season at Marine Corps Base Quantico earlier this month. On Dec. 2, dozens of cars lined up in the Main Exchange parking lot to pick up their fresh-cut Christmas trees donated by Trees for Troops. The...
