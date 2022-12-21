ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25. We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash

An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior

A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Cleveland, Alabama, man killed in head-on collision Wednesday

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Cleveland in Blount County was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported Mark Green, 64, was driving a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 75 a few miles south of Oneonta when the collision happened. The driver in...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in an early morning shooting at a Huntsville nightclub on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, a customer got into a dispute inside the nightclub and was escorted out. The customer later returned to the nightclub with a weapon and tried to reenter the building.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting

A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Some central Alabama residents asked to conserve water following freezing temps

Some central Alabama residents were asked to conserve water following issues associated with recent freezing temperatures. The city of Eutaw reminded residents Monday of the implementation of an emergency water conservation ordinance. "Phase one" of the ordinance was implemented Friday as a voluntary request. In a notice posted Monday on...
MONTEVALLO, AL

