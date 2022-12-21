Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Woman killed in crash on I-59 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Pleasant Grove woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash...
wbrc.com
Pleasant Grove woman dies in Christmas night crash on I-59
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove woman died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County Christmas night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities with ALEA say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, December 25. We’re told 87-year-old Claudette P. Autry was fatally...
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
48-year-old man killed in Marshall County crash
From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Fort Payne man on Saturday, Dec. 24, at approximately 7:20 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher D. Bell, 48, was fatally injured when the 1979 GMC van that he was driving collided head-on with a […]
Alabama man killed, two others injured in Christmas Eve head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve, state troopers reported. Christopher D. Bell, 48, of Fort Payne, Alabama, was killed at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday, on Hustleville Road, approximately 4 miles north of Albertville, state troopers said. Bell was driving a 1979 GMC van that...
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 6:44 p.m. Monday, all county roads and bridges in Jackson County are impassable, as well as all roads in the town of Bridgeport and several roads in Marshall County. See the full list of closed roads below. Huntsville. Huntsville Police advises motorists to avoid the following areas/roads if...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning on Jefferson Ave. Around 1:44 a.m. Birmingham Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. They arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
Alabama: One transported to hospital after being ejected from vehicle in Highway 72 wreck
One person has been transported to Huntsville hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck on U.S. Highway 72.
Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior
A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
wvtm13.com
Cleveland, Alabama, man killed in head-on collision Wednesday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Cleveland in Blount County was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday evening. The Alabama State Troopers reported Mark Green, 64, was driving a pickup truck on Alabama Highway 75 a few miles south of Oneonta when the collision happened. The driver in...
WAFF
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville home went up in flames the day after Christmas, and Fire Chief, Jay Gates with Huntsville Fire explains the house is a “total loss.”. Fortunately, Gates says no one was in the house after a search was performed, and there are no injuries to report.
wbrc.com
Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera. 32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. The incident happened December 19 outside...
WAFF
1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in an early morning shooting at a Huntsville nightclub on Thursday. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, a customer got into a dispute inside the nightclub and was escorted out. The customer later returned to the nightclub with a weapon and tried to reenter the building.
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim in Huntsville nightclub shooting dies from injuries
UPDATE: Police say the victim has died from his injuries. Investigators say the customer was removed from the business after a dispute. They say he later returned with a weapon and tried to get back inside the club. That's when he was shot by the security officer. From earlier:. A...
ABC 33/40 News
Busy weekend for first responders as busted pipes cause damage to library, apartments
When temperatures plummet, the water in pipes and sprinkler systems begin to freeze and turn to ice, which can cause some to burst. During the holiday weekend, many apartments, businesses and homeowners across the area, experienced water damage, from busted pipes. Firefighters in Homewood for example, ran over 50 weather...
Man shot multiple times in Birmingham after apparent verbal altercation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 9:04 p.m. According to the BPD, Birmingham 9-1-1 received a call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at a residence in the 2200 block […]
ABC 33/40 News
Some central Alabama residents asked to conserve water following freezing temps
Some central Alabama residents were asked to conserve water following issues associated with recent freezing temperatures. The city of Eutaw reminded residents Monday of the implementation of an emergency water conservation ordinance. "Phase one" of the ordinance was implemented Friday as a voluntary request. In a notice posted Monday on...
