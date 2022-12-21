40-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 40-year-old Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Joseph S. Varner died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a vehicle and overturned. The crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 283 in Jefferson County shortly after 12:00 p.m

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.