Jefferson County, AL

40-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash

By Austin Franklin
 5 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 40-year-old Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Joseph S. Varner died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a vehicle and overturned. The crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 283 in Jefferson County shortly after 12:00 p.m

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate at this time.

