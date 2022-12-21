40-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 40-year-old Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to state troopers, Joseph S. Varner died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a vehicle and overturned. The crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 283 in Jefferson County shortly after 12:00 p.m
