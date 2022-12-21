This speed freak of nature’s drug use was quite X-cessive. A UK man likely set a new narcotics world record after he consumed 40,000 ecstasy tablets over nearly a decade — and lived to tell the tale. The extreme drug binge was originally documented in 2006, but is currently blowing up online after MDMA garnered “rave” reviews among medical experts as a potential post-traumatic stress disorder remedy after a “Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial” by doctors at the University of California San Francisco and New York University. “To our knowledge, this is the largest amount of ecstasy lifetime consumption ever...

19 DAYS AGO