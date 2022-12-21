ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

A Covid-19 'senior wave' is driving up hospitalizations

This winter, Covid-19 trends are again on the rise across the country. For older adults, the situation is much more severe. Hospitalizations among seniors are nearing the peak from the Delta surge and rising fast, and the age gap has never been wider.
New York Post

I took 40,000 ecstasy pills — doctors said I was ‘really, really high’ for months

This speed freak of nature’s drug use was quite X-cessive. A UK man likely set a new narcotics world record after he consumed 40,000 ecstasy tablets over nearly a decade — and lived to tell the tale. The extreme drug binge was originally documented in 2006, but is currently blowing up online after MDMA garnered “rave” reviews among medical experts as a potential post-traumatic stress disorder remedy after a “Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial” by doctors at the University of California San Francisco and New York University. “To our knowledge, this is the largest amount of ecstasy lifetime consumption ever...
The Independent

Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes

My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
travelnoire.com

The Holidays And COVID-19: How To Reduce Your Risk While Traveling

Planning a trip or end-of-year celebration? For many people, holidays are associated with traveling to visit family and friends, or just to experience new places. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic raises many questions on how to stay safe. Whatever you have planned for the coming weeks, it is important that you and your family enjoy a healthy season. Here are some tips to help, according to the World Health Organization:
BBC

Children’s Tylenol in short supply - here’s what parents can do

A severe season of cold and flu is leading to empty pharmacy shelves and thinning supplies of antibiotics in the US and other parts of the world. Parents are struggling to find children's versions of over-the-counter medicines like Ibuprofen and Tylenol as well as the antibiotic Amoxicillin. Some major pharmacies...
ALABAMA STATE
MedicalXpress

Treating COVID-19 infection with molnupiravir can lead to quicker recovery at home

Molnupiravir (taken as an 800mg dose twice daily for five days) does not reduce hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated adults with COVID-19 infection who are at higher risk of mortality, according to the results of a randomized controlled trial, published in The Lancet journal. However, the patients treated at home with molnupiravir recovered quicker compared to the control group.
Medical News Today

What are the most healthful oils?

Healthful oils are an important part of every diet. There are many types of oil to choose from, so which are the best ones for cooking, nutrition, and health benefits?. Dietary fats play an essential role in the body. The fats in food help the body to absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K. They are also essential for brain and nerve function.
newsy.com

Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts The Cold Has On The Body

Joggers in Tennessee are running out the clock ahead of winter wind chill warnings and plummeting temperatures expected Friday. "If it's really cold like single digits, it hurts when you breathe," one jogger said. "That's the hardest part about running in the cold." Cold temperatures stress the human body in...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

RSV, flu, Covid cases impacting U.S. hospitals

Hospitals are bracing for a long winter as they feel the impact of the “tripledemic” of RSV, flu and Covid. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the response from health officials.Dec. 23, 2022.
NBC News

ER doctors are not your enemies

It’s a Saturday afternoon in December, and I am heading in for my afternoon shift at the emergency department in Houston, Texas. The following 10 hours will bring heart attacks, strokes, death and new life. Hundreds of decisions, thousands of mouse clicks, and a handful of emotions — this can be expected on an average shift in the ER. During the holidays, all of this becomes more intense as respiratory viruses surge, car accidents increase and worried family members bring their elderly relatives they may be visiting in for a checkup.
HOUSTON, TX
