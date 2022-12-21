Read full article on original website
Related
Doctors dismissed these 3 young people's symptoms as migraines or drug-related — but they were really having strokes
About 10% of strokes happen in people under 50, but doctors may think young people's symptoms are caused by migraines, or drug and alcohol use.
After COVID, flu and RSV, is a strep outbreak next?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's tracking a "possible increase in invasive group A strep" among children.
A Covid-19 'senior wave' is driving up hospitalizations
This winter, Covid-19 trends are again on the rise across the country. For older adults, the situation is much more severe. Hospitalizations among seniors are nearing the peak from the Delta surge and rising fast, and the age gap has never been wider.
We Learned A Lot About Health This Year And It Wasn’t All Bad
There was plenty of good — and bad — health news this year, but it all carried important lessons. Here are 12 examples you may want to revisit before the new year.
US public health officials brace for possible Covid-19 surge after holidays
US public health officials are bracing for a possible Covid-19 surge in the coming weeks following indoor holiday gatherings among a populace that has largely abandoned preventive measures. Concerns over this uptick come amid rising influenza and RSV cases in America. This so-called “tripledemic,” experts warn, could further strain the...
I took 40,000 ecstasy pills — doctors said I was ‘really, really high’ for months
This speed freak of nature’s drug use was quite X-cessive. A UK man likely set a new narcotics world record after he consumed 40,000 ecstasy tablets over nearly a decade — and lived to tell the tale. The extreme drug binge was originally documented in 2006, but is currently blowing up online after MDMA garnered “rave” reviews among medical experts as a potential post-traumatic stress disorder remedy after a “Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial” by doctors at the University of California San Francisco and New York University. “To our knowledge, this is the largest amount of ecstasy lifetime consumption ever...
Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes
My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
My little boy’s screams will always haunt me after Strep A infection – all mums need to know the signs
A LITTLE boy battled Strep A in hospital after doctors misdiagnosed the killer condition as thrush. George Higham, 5, was admitted to Grimsby Children’s Hospital, Lincolnshire, in August after his mum, Jenna, noticed something was seriously wrong. His GP had already diagnosed the George with thrush, but Jenna, 24,...
FDA implored to universally ban over-the-counter 'gas station heroin': 'They know how dangerous this is'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel sounded the alarm on the side effects of tianeptine, an over-the-counter supplement that can mimic opioid toxicity.
6 tips for dealing with medical gaslighting, according to doctors
Medical gaslighting, or when clinicians make patients think their symptoms are all in their heads, can lead to misdiagnoses and improper treatments.
Can't find children's Tylenol? You might not need it, doctors say
The surge of viral illnesses in children nationwide, driven by cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19, is causing high demand for certain medicine including children's Tylenol.
MedicalXpress
Medieval doctors thought fertility suddenly ended rather than slowly declining with age, study shows
Medieval doctors saw fertility as having a cutoff point rather than slowly declining with age, ancient medical texts show. Male and female reproductive aging were seen as similar processes that operated in parallel. Medieval medical writers knew that fertility ended—especially for women—but they saw less urgency around that decline.
travelnoire.com
The Holidays And COVID-19: How To Reduce Your Risk While Traveling
Planning a trip or end-of-year celebration? For many people, holidays are associated with traveling to visit family and friends, or just to experience new places. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic raises many questions on how to stay safe. Whatever you have planned for the coming weeks, it is important that you and your family enjoy a healthy season. Here are some tips to help, according to the World Health Organization:
BBC
Children’s Tylenol in short supply - here’s what parents can do
A severe season of cold and flu is leading to empty pharmacy shelves and thinning supplies of antibiotics in the US and other parts of the world. Parents are struggling to find children's versions of over-the-counter medicines like Ibuprofen and Tylenol as well as the antibiotic Amoxicillin. Some major pharmacies...
MedicalXpress
Treating COVID-19 infection with molnupiravir can lead to quicker recovery at home
Molnupiravir (taken as an 800mg dose twice daily for five days) does not reduce hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated adults with COVID-19 infection who are at higher risk of mortality, according to the results of a randomized controlled trial, published in The Lancet journal. However, the patients treated at home with molnupiravir recovered quicker compared to the control group.
MedicalXpress
Chronic pain is an invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized, says doctoral student
Imagine living with pain every day for months, or even years—pain that is so intrusive, it disrupts every day of your life. Unfortunately, this is the daily reality of millions of people living with chronic pain. And all too often, they find their condition being stigmatized or even denied outright.
Medical News Today
What are the most healthful oils?
Healthful oils are an important part of every diet. There are many types of oil to choose from, so which are the best ones for cooking, nutrition, and health benefits?. Dietary fats play an essential role in the body. The fats in food help the body to absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K. They are also essential for brain and nerve function.
newsy.com
Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts The Cold Has On The Body
Joggers in Tennessee are running out the clock ahead of winter wind chill warnings and plummeting temperatures expected Friday. "If it's really cold like single digits, it hurts when you breathe," one jogger said. "That's the hardest part about running in the cold." Cold temperatures stress the human body in...
RSV, flu, Covid cases impacting U.S. hospitals
Hospitals are bracing for a long winter as they feel the impact of the “tripledemic” of RSV, flu and Covid. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on the response from health officials.Dec. 23, 2022.
ER doctors are not your enemies
It’s a Saturday afternoon in December, and I am heading in for my afternoon shift at the emergency department in Houston, Texas. The following 10 hours will bring heart attacks, strokes, death and new life. Hundreds of decisions, thousands of mouse clicks, and a handful of emotions — this can be expected on an average shift in the ER. During the holidays, all of this becomes more intense as respiratory viruses surge, car accidents increase and worried family members bring their elderly relatives they may be visiting in for a checkup.
EatThis
New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!https://www.eatthis.com/
Comments / 0