This RTX 3050 gaming laptop just crashed to $679 in last-minute deal

The holidays are almost here, but retailers are still slashing the prices of some top tech to help last-minute shoppers save big. Case in point, Best Buy is currently offering an MSI gaming laptop at a fantastic discounted price.

Right now, you can get this MSI Sword 15.6” Gaming Laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 on sale for $679 at Best Buy . That’s a sizeable $270 off compared to its full retail price of $949, and one of the best prices we’ve spotted to date for a configuration of this quality.

MSI Sword 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $949 now $679 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has slashed $270 off this MSI Sword gaming laptop. It sports an attractive design and solid specs at a reasonable price. It comes packing an Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also got a 15.6-inch FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate.

If you’re looking to take your first steps into the world of PC gaming this MSI gaming laptop is a great starting point. It’s by no means a top-of-the-line machine, but it’s still capable of playing many of the best PC games at moderate settings. Plus, it’s a slick-looking laptop with an aesthetically pleasing two-tone design.

Underneath the attractive chassis, you’ll find an Intel Core i5 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card . The laptop also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is enough for blockbuster gaming, and there’s a 512GB SSD for storing plenty of PC games. Plus, the 15.6-inch FHD display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate for consistently smooth gameplay above 60 frames per second.

You also get a fairly generous selection of ports including two USB-A 3.1 and a pair of USB-C (one of them is 3.1, the other 2.0). There’s an HDMI port, which is perfect if you want to hook up to a larger monitor for some big-screen gaming. And when you’re on the move, this machine won’t slow you down as it weighs less than five pounds and is the perfect size to sling into a backpack.

This is just one of the best laptop deals you can score right now. Make sure to check out our full roundup for discounts across a whole range of machines from budget Chromebooks to the latest MacBooks. And if you want a laptop with even stronger gaming credentials, we’ve got a guide to the best gaming laptops well worth a look.