KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mild for Christmas Day
Partly cloudy skies and dry skies for most while snow is possible in the mountains for Christmas Day. Partly cloudy skies and dry skies for most while snow is possible in the mountains for Christmas Day. Avalanche death on Berthoud Pass. A snowboarder has died after triggering an avalanche. Police...
KDVR.com
Pipes burst across Denver metro following freeze
Denver Firefighters had a busy Saturday responding to hundreds of calls related to burst pipes in buildings and homes following the artic freeze. Denver Firefighters had a busy Saturday responding to hundreds of calls related to burst pipes in buildings and homes following the artic freeze. 100+ displaced by Aurora...
KDVR.com
Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora's water supply
Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the city's ability to battle fires. Nicole Fierro reports. Vandals open hydrants, threaten Aurora’s water supply. Vandals opened several fire hydrants that spewed millions of gallons of water into city streets, threatening the...
KDVR.com
Lakewood family reunited with missing dog on Christmas Eve
About 24 hours ago, we told you about this missing dog Stella, who slipped out of the front door and was taken nine days ago, now that dog has been reunited with it's family. Gabby Easterwood reports. Lakewood family reunited with missing dog on Christmas …. About 24 hours ago,...
KDVR.com
Dog stolen from family's yard
A family is desperate to find their dog after someone stole it from their yard. Greg Nieto reports. A family is desperate to find their dog after someone stole it from their yard. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather: Mild for Christmas Eve. Skies stay mostly clear over Denver tonight with...
KDVR.com
2 dead in Christmas morning shooting at Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Thornton
Two people are dead and a suspicious device is being evaluated by first responders at a Jehovah’s congregation in Thornton. Courtney Fromm reports. 2 dead in Christmas morning shooting at Jehovah’s …. Two people are dead and a suspicious device is being evaluated by first responders at a...
