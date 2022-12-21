One of the best Android phones just crashed to $549

OnePlus may not be a household name on the same level as Apple and Samsung, but that doesn't mean they don't make some damn good phones. This phone has held a spot on our best phones list for good reason.

Right now you can get the OnePlus 10 Pro for $549 at Amazon unlocked. This is $350 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this device, and it's one of the best values you can get out of an Android phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro: was $899 now $549 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the OnePlus Pro 10 by $350. The base model, available for $549, features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Offering solid cameras, long battery life and strong performance — plus fast charging — this is one of the best phones for Android fans. You can also get it at OnePlus for the same price . View Deal

The OnePlus 10 Pro is an impressive phone in almost every aspect. Its performance, cameras, battery life and design are all fantastic. At $549, it's an incredibly good value.

It has a 6.7-inch display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It's light and comfortable to hold, so using it is a joy. And you'll be able to use the OnePlus 10 Pro for a long time before you have to charge it: we got more than 12 hours in the Tom's Guide Battery test. Plus, when it does start to run low, the included 65W charging brick can bring its battery back to full in just over 30 minutes.

OnePlus has also given the phone an impressive set of cameras. This phone can give the best camera phones a run for their money. The 8MP telephoto lens isn't as strong as that of its competition, but the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras will do you proud for mid-range shots and selfies.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending which version you go for. The 8GB model we tested never slowed down. Its gaming performance is truly impressive: in fact this is the best gaming phone that runs on Android based on our testing.

We can't recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro enough, especially at this price. Still not convinced? Check out our cell phone deals coverage for more options.