The Oakland Press
Sponge hosting all-star benefit concert ‘Songs of Hope’ for Pope Francis Center
The Detroit rock band Sponge is continuing its giving relationship to the city’s Pope Francis Center this week. The group — best known for its mid-90s hits “Plowed” and “Molly (Sixteen Candles Down the Drain)” — will perform a Songs of Hope acoustic benefit concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Cache Wine & Cocktail Bar, 23218 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores. Sponge will be joined by Brian Vander Ark of the Verve Pope, Academy and Grammy Award Winner Luis Resto and Mike Skill of the Romantics, and the show will be recorded for a subsequent live album.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 25 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 28, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Beaumont...
The Oakland Press
Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser
A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
The Oakland Press
‘Last Christmas’ at The Crofoot
Creepy Cheapy will present “Last Christmas” at The Crofoot at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, an ’80s vs. ’90s Holiday Dance Party featuring popular party songs from the iconic decades as well as a sprinkling of holiday hits. In the spirit of Creepy Cheapy, costumes are encouraged (but not required). There will also be holiday-themed contests including “The Christmas Cookie Eating Contest of Cheer,” an ’80s/’90s Christmas costume contest, and opportunities to get your photo taken with Santa himself. Tickets are $5 and the event is for ages 21+. The Crofoot is located at 1 S Saginaw St., Pontiac. More information at thecrofoot.com.
The Oakland Press
Prep roundup: Teams balance rest, relaxation with keeping sharp at holiday tournaments
The question for winter sports coaches is always whether to schedule a big break for their teams — to rest, refresh and retool — or to get in a showcase game or two, in order to stay sharp. And you don’t always know, when you make the schedule,...
The Oakland Press
Troy Athens students organize charitable drives to help less fortunate
Troy Athens High School students recently organized several charitable drives to benefit the less fortunate. Athens High School Project Lead and Student Council jointly sponsored a coat drive to benefit Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Coats for the Cold program. Students and families donated 130 coats that the Sheriff’s Office will distribute to the needy.
The Oakland Press
One hurt in Christmas Day Troy house fire
A Troy home burned on Christmas Day, according to Lt. Brandon Hall, Troy Fire Department’s spokesman. The woman living at the house and two dogs got out of the house without injury, but a pet bird is missing, he said. One firefighter injured a knee in a fall and...
The Oakland Press
Storm moves on, warmup expected in time for New Year’s Eve
Macomb County residents awoke to a picturesque snowy scene on Christmas morning. But come Dec. 26, many folks can’t wait to see the white stuff disappear. If that’s the case, the National Weather Service has a late holiday gift in the works as a gradual warming trend is expected to occur by mid-week in time for New Year’s Eve. That will result in a meltdown of sorts, the weather service says.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff announces new scholarship for Oxford students
Some Oxford students have the promise of a brighter future with the announcement of a new scholarship from the Oakland County Deputy Sheriffs Association/Family Benevolent Fund. Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced five scholarships of $500 for Oxford students in school on Nov. 30, 2021, who plan on attending Oakland Community College.
