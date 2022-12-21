ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Kimberly
5d ago

When, oh when will our prison systems be fixed? How many must die?

wtva.com

Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
POPLARVILLE, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi

Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
VICKSBURG, MS
wtva.com

PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Former state representative to make ‘special’ announcement regarding 2023 this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former gubernatorial candidate and state representative will make a special announcement regarding his plans for 2023 sometime this week. “The last three years, we have witnessed how important it is we have conservative leaders in office who will put America, and our God-given rights, first, and Mississippi is no different,” said Robert Foster. “This week, we will be making a very special announcement regarding that and my plans for 2023.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBBJ

Family pleas for help in search for missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
JACKSON, TN
WJTV 12

Over $18K secured for 13 projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced $18,789 in Community Project Funding that he previously secured of Mississippi’s 2nd District in the House spending bill, which has been included in the final 2023 appropriations funding package. The funds will go toward 13 projects that will benefit Mississippi’s 2nd District. The 13 projects […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJHL

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year after he called prison labor shortages a critical problem, Tennessee Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) said large pay hikes have begun making a dent in understaffing at places like Northeast Correctional Center (NECX) in Mountain City. “Northeast I think saw a reduction in vacancies of about 24%,” said Hulsey, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WLOX

Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family. “I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”. Things haven’t been easy, though. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 16 News

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
RICHLAND, MS

