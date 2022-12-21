Read full article on original website
Kimberly
5d ago
When, oh when will our prison systems be fixed? How many must die?
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi
Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
wtva.com
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
orangeandbluepress.com
Alabama Inmate Baked to Death in Prison With a Body Temperature of 109 Degrees
Thomas Lee Rutledge baked to death in an Alabama prison in December 2020 caused of the negligent actions of prison staff. An Alabama inmate died due to a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” the inmate’s family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit.
Jackson Free Press
Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
WLBT
Former state representative to make ‘special’ announcement regarding 2023 this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former gubernatorial candidate and state representative will make a special announcement regarding his plans for 2023 sometime this week. “The last three years, we have witnessed how important it is we have conservative leaders in office who will put America, and our God-given rights, first, and Mississippi is no different,” said Robert Foster. “This week, we will be making a very special announcement regarding that and my plans for 2023.”
WDAM-TV
Miss. lawmakers accused of gerrymandering; lawsuit filed asking district maps be redrawn
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers in the Magnolia State are being accused of gerrymandering. A lawsuit filed this week by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of Mississippi’s Chapter of the NAACP, challenges the state’s legislative district maps. African Americans make up roughly 38-percent of the...
Alabama man reportedly shot after father’s funeral in Louisiana
A Spanish Fort man was shot three times Monday during an argument at a Louisiana family gathering shortly after his father’s funeral, according to news reports. Michael Lancaster, 51, suffered wounds to the head and upper body but was expected to survive, WBRZ reported. James Blake, 66, of Kasilof,...
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspects in Mississippi armed robbery points investigators to Alabama
An investigation of an armed robbery at a Mississippi truck stop led to Alabama in search of the identities of two people suspected in the incident. According to the George County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi, its deputies responded to the 4-Mile Truck Stop in the Rocky Creek community around noon Thursday after report of an armed robbery.
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
Former prison guard, wife arrested in north Alabama on contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Over $18K secured for 13 projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced $18,789 in Community Project Funding that he previously secured of Mississippi’s 2nd District in the House spending bill, which has been included in the final 2023 appropriations funding package. The funds will go toward 13 projects that will benefit Mississippi’s 2nd District. The 13 projects […]
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year after he called prison labor shortages a critical problem, Tennessee Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) said large pay hikes have begun making a dent in understaffing at places like Northeast Correctional Center (NECX) in Mountain City. “Northeast I think saw a reduction in vacancies of about 24%,” said Hulsey, […]
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
Trial delayed for grain company ex-CEO accused of stealing millions from farmers, banks, State of Mississippi
A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of...
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
WLOX
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family. “I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”. Things haven’t been easy, though. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple...
FOX 16 News
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
