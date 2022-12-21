ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KRDO News Channel 13

Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
KDVR.com

Extreme cold causes diesel fuel to gel in trucks

Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Weekend warm...
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
KKTV

80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
9News

How the cold weather impacts cars

Colorado is seeing negative-degree weather across the state. So what does that mean for your car? Skyler McKinley with AAA explains what extreme temperatures can do.
KRDO News Channel 13

Importance of taking driving precautions in extreme snowy, icy and subzero conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving in snowy conditions has its risks, and Colorado State Patrol is urging travelers to adjust their plans if they were thinking of heading out on the road during winter weather. However, for many - like essential workers- staying home isn't an option. For people who have to brave the The post Importance of taking driving precautions in extreme snowy, icy and subzero conditions appeared first on KRDO.
94kix.com

Colorado RVer’s Quick Guide to Surviving Sub Zero Temps

Hey Montrose, get ready for a blast of strong winds and snow, we're talking subzero temps that will grip our state in a deep freeze just as holiday travel begins. According to 9news, this current system is likely to bring the coldest air Colorado has experienced since 1990, with windchill that could see 60 degrees below zero. YIKES.
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Colorado to Check Out

Charming downtown chalets, snow laden slopes, luxurious resorts and endless outdoor recreation draw visitors year round to small towns in Colorado!. Each with its own unique energy and lifestyle, sometimes the biggest fun can be had in the smallest of places!. More than just a ski destination, the state offers...
ESPN Western Colorado

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
KDVR.com

Man nearly loses feet from frostbite

Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. The arctic cold front brought the negative temperatures dropping DIA down to 24 degrees below zero. Travis Michels forecasts. Some...
