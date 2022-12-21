Read full article on original website
Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
Limit time outdoors, frostbite victim warns
After an outdoor walk on a night with subzero temperatures, severe frostbite had taken over a man's toes and feet, which were turning black and purple.
‘It’s too dang cold!’: Plains suffer severe wind chill
Much of Colorado experienced dangerous, negative wind-chill temperatures on Thursday. Among the harder-hit areas: northeast Colorado.
Extreme cold causes diesel fuel to gel in trucks
Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Hauling trucks ran into trouble on Colorado's highways when diesel in their tanks began to gel because of the extreme cold. Evan Kruegel reports. Weekend warm...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
How the cold weather impacts cars
Colorado is seeing negative-degree weather across the state. So what does that mean for your car? Skyler McKinley with AAA explains what extreme temperatures can do.
-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
Importance of taking driving precautions in extreme snowy, icy and subzero conditions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Driving in snowy conditions has its risks, and Colorado State Patrol is urging travelers to adjust their plans if they were thinking of heading out on the road during winter weather. However, for many - like essential workers- staying home isn't an option. For people who have to brave the The post Importance of taking driving precautions in extreme snowy, icy and subzero conditions appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado RVer’s Quick Guide to Surviving Sub Zero Temps
Hey Montrose, get ready for a blast of strong winds and snow, we're talking subzero temps that will grip our state in a deep freeze just as holiday travel begins. According to 9news, this current system is likely to bring the coldest air Colorado has experienced since 1990, with windchill that could see 60 degrees below zero. YIKES.
19 Charming Small Towns in Colorado to Check Out
Charming downtown chalets, snow laden slopes, luxurious resorts and endless outdoor recreation draw visitors year round to small towns in Colorado!. Each with its own unique energy and lifestyle, sometimes the biggest fun can be had in the smallest of places!. More than just a ski destination, the state offers...
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado
Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
NWS map shows life-threatening wind chills around Colorado – and they're shocking
As predicted, wind chills in Colorado got lower than -50 degrees Fahrenheit, spotted at least as low as -54 degrees in the northeast corner of the state on a map published by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. Seen above, the map shows wind chill temperatures in the -30s...
Man nearly loses feet from frostbite
Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. Evan Kruegel spoke with a man who nearly lost his toes and feet from frostbite. The arctic cold front brought the negative temperatures dropping DIA down to 24 degrees below zero. Travis Michels forecasts. Some...
How much snow fell in your city during arctic cold?
The arctic cold front has finally arrived in Colorado and not only did it bring sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill, but a fresh layer of snow also fell across the state Thursday.
What to have in an emergency kit during extreme cold
It is time to prepare now ahead of the arctic cold front that will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday.
